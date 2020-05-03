Share it:

The Society Season 2: Updates, Expected Cast, things you need to know

The Society, produced and directed by Christopher Keyser is one of the big hits of television series. This show is particularly for the teens and now after the big success for the first season.

Everybody was excited to see now in which the directors will move the story and some of the updates coming from the producing team is that the new season will be far interesting than the first one.

The Society 2: Expected Cast Members

It is quite obvious that the production team will go further with the same cast members in the second season in which they include:

Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman

Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair

Gideon Aldon as Becca Gelb

Olivia DeJonge as Elle Tomkins

Sean Berdy as Sam Eliot

Toby Wallace as Campbell Elliot

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena

However, the only change that we might see in the second season is Chaske Spencer will come back as Mr. Preiffer. Along with it Rachel Keller and Seth Meriwether got missing in the second season.

The Society 2: Release Date

However, the release date of The Society got declared but after the announcement but due to Covid-19 it might get delayed and according to the latest news update it will get released in the last months of 2020 or at the starting of 2021.

The Society 2: Expected Story

As we, all know that the first season got concentrated on the lives of teenagers. The first season makes everybody confused about how they spent their lives but no worries you will get all the answers in the second season. Watch this amazing series and hope that you will like it for sure.

