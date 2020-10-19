here is Sam and Dean children

The CW has released the first photos of Drag Me Away From You, the sixteenth episode of the final season of Supernatural that will see Sam and Dean investigate the murder of a childhood friend. In flashbacks, fans will be able to see the Winchester brothers as kids, played by two new actors.

Paxton Singleton di The Haunting of Hill House will play the young Dean while Christian Michael Cooper di When Calls the Heart will appear as young Sam. This is certainly not the first time that the Winchester brothers appear at a different age from the official age of the series. In fact, there are many actors who have held these roles over the years. Though flashbacks in the last few seasons of Supernatural had become a rare commodity, the director has decided to recover this gimmick to show where the Winchester brothers are now and what they started from.

“A Meghan [Fitzmartin], one of the show’s writers, came up with a great idea “Andrew Dabb said. “This is something extraordinary which allows viewers to discover new details about Sam and Dean’s journey, where they started as children, how they met and then how this has [portato] to the point where I am emotionally by the time the episode airs. This flashback has become a reflection of the story of our protagonistsi, telling who they were from whom ultimately depends on what they became “.

Wherever this season is headed, we know for sure that the Supernatural ending will make us move. Have you already prepared the handkerchiefs?