Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner shows off a gorgeous Halloween pumpkin dedicated to Hawkeye

Like fellow MCUs Mark Ruffalo and Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner also decided to share a post to celebrate Halloween night with a wonderful Hawkeye themed pumpkin.

The image, which you can find below, was originally published by ThePumpkinGeek, an account of an artist specialized in the creation of cinema and TV series themed Halloween pumpkins named Alex Wer. On his profile there are also some suggestive photos dedicated to heroes of the MCU like Captain America and Tom Holland and to many other icons of the big and small screen such as R2D2 and Harry Potter.

As for Renner’s commitments with Marvel Studios, it is now only a matter of time for the start of filming on Hawkeye, a series focused on the member of the Avengers who will also see the debut of his heir, Kate Bishop, a character of which he is not. The interpreter has yet to be announced. According to the latest reports, the series should go into production after Thanksgiving in the Atlanta studios, where the filming of Spider-Man 3 is also taking place in this period.

Meanwhile, descriptions of 9 Hawkeye characters have emerged, but the plot has not yet been revealed. What do you expect from the Disney + series? Let us know in the comments.