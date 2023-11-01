Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Rebecca Welton, who you may recognize as Unella Septa from Game of Thrones or as Ted Lasso from Apple TV+, is returning to your screens for the holidays with her own Christmas special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas. Apple TV+ released the first image of the Prime-Time Emmy winner, who can be seen wearing a gold gown, smiling broadly, holding a microphone, and standing in front of a Christmas tree. On November 22, the streaming service will premiere the Christmas special.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Home for Christmas, Hannah Waddingham’s Christmas special, is a musical recorded live at the London Coliseum. When it premieres in November, it will be accessible to audiences all around the world. It will be a delight to see Waddingham on stage with a huge band and special guests, singing Christmas classics, especially for those who know her mostly as Rebecca in Ted Lasso or as the dedicated servant of the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones.

Waddingham is well-known for her TV roles in recent years, but she also has experience in the theater. Her first acting role was in the dinner theater production of “Joni and Gina’s Wedding,” where she earned her start. This isn’t the first time the award-winning actress has impressed with a spectacular performance; she did it in Tonight’s the Night, too.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas Release Date

On Friday, November 22, 2023, Apple TV Plus will premiere the global premiere of Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas. We will update this page with Apple TV+’s official trailer for Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas as soon as it becomes available. It’s going to have a lot of holiday spirit!

About Hannah Waddingham

Waddingham is most recognized for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, but audiences will soon get to see her with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the upcoming film The Fall Guy. In addition to her work with Apple TV+, the Emmy winner can be seen in Sex Education on Netflix and heard as Deliria in Fox’s Krapopolis.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas: What to Expect?

The Emmy-winning actress Hannah Weddingham will introduce the Christmas music special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, available exclusively on Apple TV+. She’ll be singing some holiday standards, and the special guests she’ll be accompanied by are famous figures in the business, but nobody knows who they are just yet.

In addition to her incredible performance at Eurovision, Hannah also sang “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” on the second season of Ted Lasso. The audience was completely overwhelmed, to put it mildly. Many people can’t wait to see what she has in store for them in her holiday offering. Hannah, now 49 years old, has always considered singing to be her “real” work. She went on to add that she had never given any thought to pursuing a different line of work. Her calling in life was to sing.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas Guests

As stated on Apple TV+, Waddingham will “ring in the holidays as she invites special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum.” However, it is still unknown who the visitors will be.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas Location

At the iconic London Coliseum on Charing Cross Road, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas will be taped live in front of an audience. It is where the legendary English National Opera first performed. The likes of Liza Minelli and other legendary performers have graced this stage throughout the years.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas Creators

Done + Dusted, the team behind Apple’s smash hit Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, also produced Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, The Little Mermaid Live!, the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics).

Hannah Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, and Nick Todisco are the show’s executive producers. Music for the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Super Bowl halftime show, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics will all be directed by BAFTA winner Hamish Hamilton, who will also be in charge of directing the Christmas special.

Where to watch Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas?

This holiday season, Apple TV+ will show Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.