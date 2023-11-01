The Sandman Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of the popular fantasy show The Sandman made their dreams come true when Netflix confirmed that season 2 was on the way with an interesting teaser. The show, which is based on the famous author Neil Gaiman’s comic books, follows Morpheus, also known as Dream (Tom Sturridge), on his quest to find his lost power objects and bring order back to his realm after being locked up for decades.

Fans were hooked on the show, which starred Sturridge and a great group of actors, such as Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. Plus, a bonus episode with two additional stories from The Sandman universe—A Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope—made us even more excited for the second season. And that’s not even counting Gaiman’s hints at a number of spin-offs.

At the moment, there isn’t a lot of information about a second season. However, Netflix has refused to call it “season 2,” which is a hint. Find out what we’ve learned so far by reading on!

The Sandman Season 2 Release Date

We still haven’t heard anything about when the new episodes of The Sandman will be out. The actors’ strike is still going on, so it’s clear that The Sandman season 2 won’t be on Netflix in 2023. Production is set to begin in the summer. The actors’ strike might be coming to an end soon. As of the conclusion of October, talks were going on between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union. We hope that a deal can be reached this year so that work on season 2 can start early in 2024.

According to What’s On Netflix, filming was supposed to go on until the fall of 2023. There would then be a break, and they would start filming again in January 2024. After that, they were supposed to keep filming until April 2024. Since this report came out before the actors’ strike, we don’t think filming will end this early anymore. There’s a good chance that they won’t be done shooting season 2 until the end of 2024.

The Sandman Story

The first season of The Sandman starts with Dream, who is also known as the King of Dreams, being caught. He is caught by Sir Roderick Burgess as he tries to safeguard the Waking World. Dream, also known as Morpheus, stays locked up for more than a hundred years. During that time, more than a million people got a strange illness called “sleepy sickness” and never woke up from their dreams.

Sir Roderick’s ritual went wrong, and he captured Dream instead of the Angel of Death. Dream loses the sand pouch, robe, ruby, and helm, which are the things that give him power.

Several important characters are introduced in the story, such as the scary Corinthian and Ethel Cripps. The first one turns into a serial killer, and the second one is Roderick’s mistress and runs away to America with Dream’s things. Dream finally gets his long-awaited freedom when Alex’s wheelchair breaks through the barrier that had been holding him captive.

As the story goes on, Morpheus sets out to fix up his realm, which gets mixed up with the existence of both mortals and immortals. Ethel, who stole Dream’s things, and her son Jonathan are very important to the story that is unfolding.

The Sandman Season 2 Cast

Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill are all in season 2 of The Sandman. Boyd Holbrook’s Corinthian won’t be back, at least not this season.

The actresses Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston should all get calls because Lucifer is such an important part of Season of Mists. They also play Death, Desire, and Despair, respectively.

The expected cast members of The Sandman season 2 are as follows:

Tom Sturridge as Dream

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Donna Preston as Despair

Lenny Henry as Martin Tenbone

Asim Chaudhry as Abel

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

Mark Hamill as Mervy

Destiny and Delirium, Dream’s other siblings, who appear in Season of Mists are two new characters that will need to be cast. Thessaly is another important character that will need to be cast. For now, that’s all we are aware of about The Sandman.

The Sandman Season 2 Plot

Dream, the titular Sandman, got caught by a group of occultists more than a hundred years ago and is shown in the first season of The Sandman. After decades of patiently waiting, he finally breaks out of jail and sets out to get his “articles of office” back so he can fix the balance in his realm that had been thrown off by his absence.

This quest puts him in touch with many people, some good and some bad, like Johanna Constantine, Lucifer, and John Dee. By the conclusion of Season 1, Lucifer has vowed to get back at Dream for making him look bad in a game. In the comics, Lucifer tries to do this by departing Hell, letting the souls of the damned return to the real world, and giving Dream the keys.

Because of this, different forces from across the universe are trying to take over Hell. This will probably be the main plot of the second season, along with what Dream does with his newfound power.

In the meantime, since Lucifer isn’t there to keep the gates of hell open, all the souls from Hell that are stuck on Earth make for a good side story in the comics, with Death playing a big part. In the other part of the story, the second season will likely also look into why and how Dream sent his ex-lover Nada to Hell. Most likely, arcs from The Season of Mists, which is one of the most well-known and important books in The Sandman series, will be shown in the second season.

The Sandman Season 2 Trailer

At the time of writing, there isn’t a trailer for Season 2 of Sandman. We will, however, keep this space up to date with any new information.

The Sandman Season 2 Episodes

The first season of The Sandman had 10 episodes, plus a bonus episode that came out two weeks after the first episode. When the second season comes out, it is likely to include the same number of episodes as the first (13).

The Sandman Season 2 Production Status

Even though the WGA strike was still going on, work on the second part of The Sandman began at Shepperton Studios in the UK on June 23, 2023. But filming stopped because of the SAG-AFTRA strike that started on July 14 and will not end until further notice. So far, there is no word on when filming will start up again.