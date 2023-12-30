Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The 32nd chapter of the recently published book “Han Dae Sung Returned from Hell” was released on May 10. The Manhwa had a strong beginning, but it has now begun to lag. Many fans of Han Dae Sung Returned in Hell were upset that not much transpired in the most recent chapter.

The Manhwa’s most recent chapters are likewise shorter than usual. If this keeps up, the Manhwa will soon become less well-known. Nothing significant happened in chapter 32; all we saw was number 104 battling a golem, which he eventually defeated with ease.

Although number 14 has already advanced to the next level, he received a letter containing information about number 104. The writing inside was hidden from us, but I’m sure it included a mission to assassinate number 104 or something else like. Hopefully, the plot will become more engaging in the future.

Let’s rapidly edit Chapter 32 and set the release date of Chapter 33 of Han Dae Sung Returned from Hell until then. The publication date for Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 39, one of the greatest recently released manhwa, is now available.

Han Dae Sung confronts Jun Jincheol at the start of the latest chapter and asks why the latter did something. Han Dae Sung lies and says his opponent is “all mulling over there.” It is therefore unclear if Han Dae Sung should serve his opponent in two.

However, he continues, it would be more thrilling to cut him in half once more, making a total of four of him. Jun Jincheol will go into further detail to support his claim that he is released from that obligation. He maintains his name was the only operator throughout.

In the next chapter, Han Dae Sung Back From Hell, Chapter 46, the protagonist, Dae Sung, is about to go through another change after surviving the agony of being taken into hell. The story of the manhwa centers on Dae Sung, a middle school kid who unexpectedly slips into a trap that sends him to hell. A hunt involving Dae and the inhabitants of the desolate place they refer to as hell then starts.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 Release Date

Hell Was Returned to Han Dae Sung The much awaited release of Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell’s new chapter will soon come to an end with the release of Chapter 67. Yes, it is correct! This week, on January 07, 2024, Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 will be released. The publication of Han Dae Sung Returned That Hell Chapter 67 will surely be one of the more talked-about events in the Manhwa community in 2023.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 Trailer

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 Plot

When the county arrives, the butterfly girl’s head is about to be sliced in half by the business sword. A system window suddenly appeared in front the butterfly girl, stopping Daesung. A window for the system with a border made of golden bands and bright lights coming from it. It made a few observations about a system that had just finished the implementation quest.

An update was put into the system after the same message was sent, which came before the intangible transformed into a butterfly girl. The butterfly girl cried out in a tone full of anguish as Daesung focused on the hastily installed new user interface.

My ancestry undoubtedly comes from a heavenly plane, however I wish I could remember more details. If the Lord grants you this modest life, I will dedicate all to which the heavenly trinkets have a monopoly.

If a caterpillar girl uses the system from hell to change into a beast, it’s not just a front or a way out of a sticky position. It was still very recent when I realized that someone else had triggered the system alert. “This storefront…,”No, I am unable to understand the system that is coming from above.

Arley Hwang Gong Haona, reading is how I must revitalize myself, just equally as my higher system. The butterfly girl interrupted the end and studied Daesung’s skin closely. After all, I have a duty to obey the Lord, and there really isn’t a difference between the two and his direct authority over the heavens.

Little Daesung Han, a student at a middle school, is abruptly drawn into hell, which functions similarly to a computer game. He nods, and the following thing he recalls is waking out of a hospital bed after being cast into hell and left there in a vegetative state.

When he finally defeats the Demon God, after eight decades of fighting to survive, a message asking, “Would You Like to Return to Earth?” appears. It had only been ten years on Earth, yet in that short period, wormholes, or Gates, full with beasts from another realm, had started to appear.

The Earth was said to be in a “great upheaval” when Dae Sung went to hell. With the goal of wiping out the world, aliens broke onto Earth. Ten years after the chaos, Dae Sung awakens from a complex coma and discovers that employing the abilities he gained during his stay in hell is the only way to preserve the planet.

Dae needs to turn into a hunter and keep going to and from hell in order to save the planet. But as Dae sets out on his new mission, he finds the aliens are far more formidable than he had imagined.