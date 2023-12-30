Chained Soldier Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Preparations are underway for the anime adaptation of the Japanese manga title Chained Soldier, also known as Mato Seihei No Slave.

The serialization of this dark fantasy action series began on January 5, 2019, on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump and its online platform. In this system, monsters emerge from dimensional gates that open at random around the country and start assaulting people.

Plus, heroes or rescuers would surely come to your aid if monsters were to appear. Ladies who have drunk the “Peach” resource play this part in the show. Within these spatial gateways, you’ll find peaches, and ladies who eat them often get a mystical power boost.

Chained Soldier Release Date

Disappointingly, the anime adaptation of the Chained Soldier manga series will not be released until 2024. The series, however, has declared a formal release date, and the new year is quickly approaching.

Fans have been guessing when the series would be released by tossing pebbles into the river. After what seems like an eternity, Tokyo MX has finally announced that January 4th will be the debut date of The Chained Soldier.

Chained Soldier Plot

An enigmatic incident in Japan set the stage for the adventures of Yuki and his companion. Unpredictable and unexplained places called “demon cities” started popping up all around Japan, disrupting an otherwise tranquil day.

Japan was rocked by this strange occurrence; everyone there was under the impression that life would go on peacefully and the country would continue to develop. The advent of these monsters isn’t all bad news, however; heroes will step up to defend Japan and its inhabitants and keep global peace and harmony intact.

When humans or denizens of demon cities eat a certain kind of fruit called a “peach,” they get superpowers. However, the demon cities are rife with girls who have inherited extraordinary abilities, and this tree is exclusively for females. It caught the guy off guard that the women were gaining strength at their expense, and he began to wonder what mysteries the sacred tree held.

Everyone who knew, heard, or saw this tree thought it was less than a man since women can’t have superhuman talents. With much curiosity, the students set out to discover more about this unique tree.

One day, Yuki Wagura, one of the pupils, was out and about when he realized he had lost his way. Yuki finds himself at the gateway to an enigmatic location, unaware that it serves as the entry to a demon city. He glanced around and saw the stunning Kyoka Uzen, commander of the Magical Defense Corps.

She said he had been her plaything after Yuki was captivated by her attractiveness. Since no male could enter the demon city save Yuki, he begins his life in a harem, taking pleasure in playing with many ladies. Having met with Kyoka, Yuki felt a sense of relief. Himari Azuma, Shushu Suruga, Nei Okawamura, Tenka Izumo, Yachiho Azuma, and Sahara Wakasa were among the people he met with later.

Chained Soldier Cast

Yuuki Wakura Voiced by: Yūya Hirose

Voiced by: Yūya Hirose Kyouka Uzen Voiced by: Akari Kitō

Voiced by: Akari Kitō Himari Azuma Voiced by: Yume Miyamoto

Voiced by: Yume Miyamoto Shushu Suruga Voiced by: Mari Hino

Voiced by: Mari Hino Nei Ōkawamura Voiced by: Hina Tachibana

Voiced by: Hina Tachibana Tenka Izumo Voiced by: Maaya Uchida

Voiced by: Maaya Uchida Yachiho Azuma Voiced by: Nene Hieda

Voiced by: Nene Hieda Sahara Wakasa Voiced by: Reina Ueda

Voiced by: Reina Ueda Aoba Wakura Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki

Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki Koko Zenibako Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi

Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi Naon Yuno Voiced by: Rina Hidaka

Chained Soldier Trailer

Released in December 2022, the first Chained Soldier anime trailer gave viewers a taste of the show to come. The preview more than lived up to expectations with its jaw-dropping action scenes and breathtaking animation. It highlighted the perilous monsters that live in Demon City and the special skills of the females who ate the peaches.

Yuuki and Kyouka, two of the primary characters, were also seen more clearly in the video. Their connection and dynamic suggest a captivating plotline may be in the works. Fans are excited for the series’ premiere, and the teaser has certainly piqued their interest.

Shushu Suruga, one of the main characters in the forthcoming Chained Soldier TV anime series, gets her video trailer. In January 2024, the anime is expected to make its debut. Shushu takes advantage of the heroine, Yuki Wakura, and uses her skills to change into a huge version of herself in the 32-second clip.

Where to watch Chained Soldier?

On Crunchyroll, you’ll be able to see Chained Soldier online. You may find more significant information about this anime on Crunchyroll. Episode one of Chained Soldier will be accessible on the official platform the moment it is announced; in fact, certain regions will even have an early premiere.