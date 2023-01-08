Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

The first Netflix release of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight occurred in July 2022. It is an original Netflix series. Kung Fu Panda is a huge success among animated films for children. The most well-known among children it has always been.

The highlight of the year has been the captivating material and captivating animation. Season 2 of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will soon be available on platforms. The release date, narrative, and other information about Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 2 are included on this page.

In the television series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, created by Mitch Watson and Peter Hastings, Po teams up with an English knight by the name of Wandering Blade to locate a group of four superweapons.

Rita Ora, Nolan North, Della Saba, Chris Geere, Amy Hill, and James Hong all contributed their voices to the show, which was notable for bringing back Jack Black to play Po.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2

You would be both right and wrong if you assumed that the animation project had received a swift renewal. The fact that the program is coming back for a second season suggests that Netflix authorized an upfront series of episodes as part of the first upfront deal.

A museum robbery in India, a volcano explosion in Central America, and more will all be included in Season 2 of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. There is even a Lunar New Year special where Po delivers a tale to enlighten the team about Chinese new year traditions and practices.

The 2008 release of the first Kung Fu Panda movie, which was based on traditional martial arts and was set in ancient China, helped it become DreamWorks’ largest original animated picture.

It also marked the beginning of a trilogy that has already grossed more than 41.8 billion dollars worldwide. Since then, it has given rise to a number of spinoffs, along with an Emmy Award-winning tv series and international theme parks.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 Episodes

The third installment of the hugely popular Kung Fu Panda TV franchise is titled Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Following the happenings of Kung Fu Panda 3 and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, the story resumes a few years later.

When Season 2 of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight debuts on January 12, 2023, be sure to come back to see what reviewers have to say about it.

Season 2 of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will be a long one.

Additionally, the new season will include an increased number of episodes, going from 11 to 12.

The season 2 episode names are listed below:

The Thief and the Liar

One final task

Doom and the Bride

The Ping

Mr. Mastadon, conceal the lightning

The Beast: A Hard Fight

Crazy Scientist

Part 1 of Apok-ta-pokalypse Now

Part 2 of Apok-ta-pokalypse Now

As you can see, the show’s second season culminates in a dramatic two-part action with a title influenced by the classic film Apocalypse Now.

Po and the group begin Season 2 by traveling to India in pursuit of Rukhiini’s former buddy Diya. They are hoping to get assistance there in their search for Tianshang’s weaponry.

Diya in the next season has been portrayed by Deepti Gupta. Gupta is well-known for her roles in the HBO series Barry and the Disney television series High School Musical: The Musical. The show’s writers continue to be Jasmine Chiong, Shane Lynch, Ben Mekler, Christopher Amick, and Joy Regullano.

The second season trailer for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight depicts Po’s adventurous journey as he leaves China in an effort to foil the evil weasels’ schemes. His goal will lead him to several locations throughout the world, including India, Central America, and England, together with Mr. Ping, Wandering Blade, and Rukhmini.

Harvey Guillen as a frog named Pelpel, Richard Ayoade as a mole-rat named Kyle, Shohreh Aghdashloo as the pirate queen Forouzan, and Melissa Villaseor as the animated scientist Akna are just a few of the new guest actors that will appear in season 2.

Along with Chris Amick and Ben Mekler, Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian serve as executive producers of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. James Hong, a veteran of the franchise, plays Mr. Ping; Rita Ora plays Wandering Blade; Chris Geere plays Klaus Dumont; Della Saba plays Veruca Dumont; Rahnuma Panthaky plays Rukhmini; and Ed Weeks plays Colin. They all appear in Black.

The summary describes Po’s first foray outside of China as being in “pursuit of the wicked weasels Klaus and Veruca and the mighty Tianshiang weaponry, together with a motley group of fighters, including the fearsome Wandering Blade, the sneaky Rukhmini, and faithful Mr. Ping.”

“On their quest to discover the truth about Blade’s brother and his link to the magical weapons, the heroes confront peril at every step, from a museum theft in India to a volcano explosion in Central America.

Finally, before the group of soldiers sets out on their arduous trek to England, Po delivers a tale about Chinese New Year traditions and customs to uplift the group’s spirits.

The first Kung Fu Panda movie was released in 2008, and it received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film. Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, and Seth Rogen all provided voices for it. Due to its popularity, two further sequels were released in 2011 and 2016. The trilogy has currently made more than $1.8 billion worldwide box office revenue.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 Storyline

The voices of “Po” and “Wandering Blade,” respectively, are once again provided by franchise veterans Jack Black and Rita Ora. Chris Geere plays “Klaus Dumont,” Della Saba portrays “Veruca Dumont,” and Rahnuma Panthaky plays “Rukhmini” in the voice cast. “Mr. Ping” James Hong and “Colin” Ed Weeks

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 Cast

Harvey Gullien plays “Pelpel,” Richard Ayoade plays “Kyle,” Melissa Villasignor plays “Akna,” and Shohreh Aghdashloo plays “Forouzan” in the guest cast.

Po in Jack Black:

Audiences have witnessed the awkward panda Po learn not just martial arts and the limitations of his dumpling intake all through the Kung Fu Panda series, but also how to overcome obstacles, face his history, and harness the enormous power of friendship and affection. Now that the Emperor has robbed Po of his illustrious title as Dragon Master, he embarks on a brand-new, action-packed adventure of self-discovery and trust.

As Luthera the Wandering Blade, Rita Ora:

Luthera the Wandering Blade, wearing impressively adorned armour and a sword, counteracts Po’s awkward and clownish tendencies. She has spent years training to become the knowledgeable, self-assured, and formidable knight that she is today.

Although it would appear that she has a great deal to teach Po, the innocent panda, in reality, has a lesson to show her. Maybe humility is what makes a great hero.

The courageous Dragon Warrior’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping, is played by James Hong. Mr. Ping has a heart the size of a box of radishes. The grey geese is pleased with Po for pursuing his own ambitions, even if his biggest hope was to have his son take over through the family business.

The proprietor of the noodle business always delivers encouraging words while serving up a hot steaming bowl of his signature soup, regardless of what his child is facing through. Mr. Ping will undoubtedly be racing after his adored son as he embarks on yet another amazing journey, making sure he packed enough food and giving him lots of loving advice.

However, it appears like Mr. Ping will play a more valiant part in this epic tale, wearing his own helmet and sword, and entering combat.

Veruca Dumont played by Della Saba:

Veruca is a cunning, deceptive minx from England who uses her beautiful eyelashes and seductive language to manipulate others into giving her what she wants.

Klaus Dumont, played by Chris Geere:

Klaus, the brutal brother of Veruca, provides the muscle behind his sister’s cunning schemes. Klaus usually stands a little to the side of his sister and lets her lead the conversation.

Colin as, Ed Weeks:

The “strange cloaky person” Po alludes to is the one-eyed antelope named Colin. The strange cloaky person conceals his origins and the sources of his severed horns by donning a thick fur coat with a hood.

Pei Pei is Amy Hill:

This mysterious pig in lipstick has a mysterious function in the Dragon Knight narrative. Pei Pei may be another custodian of a searched Tianshang weapon. Her friendly, makeup-covered face is hidden behind an odd tiny green cap. She may be the owner of a traditional Chinese dish, and congee is our best prediction based on its gelatinous look and her strange accessory selections.

I’m eager to witness Deeti Gupta in her role as Diya. Her performance in Disney’s The Musical is what she is most known for. Not only that, but she also supports Barry from Hbo and politicians from Netflix.

The writers are Joy Regullano, Cristopher Amick, Ben Mekler, and Shane Lynch. Everyone enjoys watching animated films, especially ones with pandas. Do watch season 1 if you haven’t before season 2 premieres.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will premiere on Netflix on January 12th, 2023. New pictures from season 2 were revealed along with the season 2 official release announcement.