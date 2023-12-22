The Kardashians Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The American reality show The Kardashians focuses on the private lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Before this, in 2021, after 20 seasons, they had another program called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On April 14, 2022, the reality show The Kardashians premiered on the streaming service Hulu. There were ten episodes in the pilot. Hulu had already approved further seasons, with a planned total of 40 episodes, before it had even begun.

In September 2022, the second season began airing, and it too had ten episodes. Hulu agreed to prolong the program by up to six seasons before the third season, which was due to begin in May 2023, began. Beginning on September 28, 2023, the fourth season aired.

As production on Season 3 came to a close in May, Hulu announced that they would be adding 20 more episodes to The Kardashians. This almost guarantees a fifth season, considering each season consists of 10 episodes. Plus, if you’re a good detective, you can find clues as to what the family’s exciting life will be about in season two.

Season 5 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is highly anticipated by fans. They want to know when it will be released, what the new season will bring, and who will be cast, among other things. Everything we know about the upcoming fifth season of The Kardashians is detailed in this post.

The Kardashians Season 5 Renewal Status

The Daily Mail has reported that there will be a fifth season of The Kardashians. This comes after Disney stated during an event in May 2023 that the show had been renewed for 20 more episodes, just before season three premiered.

The first ten episodes went to season four of The Kardashians, and the following ten will go to season five. Kim and Kourtney’s dispute will most certainly be carried over into season 5 of The Kardashians; however, the idea is still up in the air.

The relationship status of Kylie, who just confirmed her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, has also been updated. They may also discuss Kendall’s relationship with musician Bad Bunny, whom she has been seeing for some time. It is possible that Kim’s appearance in American Horror Story: Delicate may be mentioned as well.

The Kardashians Season 5 Release Date

Anytime between January and May of 2024 is possible for the release of Season 5 of The Kardashians on Hulu. The reason for this is the release schedule that the first four seasons followed.

Each season would be released two to five months apart. If Hulu continues along this path, the January–May 2024 release window becomes much more plausible. Based on the information we have at the moment, this release schedule is an estimate.

About The Kardashians

Mother Kris Jenner, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie, and sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian are the major characters of the show. A number of their buddies from the entertainment business make cameo cameos, and it also includes Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, Corey Gamble, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Travis Barker, among others.

The Kardashians Season 5 Cast

Presumably, the same cast members from season one forward will return for season five of The Kardashians. Kris, Kendall, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney will very certainly be part of the cast. A few episodes may include Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex and the father of her first three children, as he has done in previous seasons.

When he’s not playing hoops, Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristian, will likely make cameo appearances as well. Since Travis and Kourtney are having a child together, it is quite probable that his wife, Kourtney, and their child will make an appearance on the program. Travis is the drummer for the band Blink-182.

The Kardashians Season 5 Plot

These last several months have been rather eventful for the Kardashians. Just as Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy was highlighted in previous seasons, Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy and the circumstances leading up to it may be portrayed on TV.

Along with Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian is now appearing in American Horror Story: Delicate. The series may include some scenes from the show.

Will Timothée Chalamet make an appearance on The Kardashians? That much is unclear. He is quite careful when it comes to public appearances, according to someone in the know. Timothée is cautious about his actions in relationships, according to the insider, so he probably won’t be on the reality program.

Where to watch The Kardashians?

If you have the correct membership plan, you can watch new episodes of The Kardashians every week on Hulu or Disney+. Season four of The Kardashians debuted on September 28, 2023, and each episode drops on Thursday.