guide not to get lost with the Netflix series timeline

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The voracious model of Netflix It leads to many of his series and movies go unnoticed or disappear from conversations between audiovisual lovers just a few days after its release. That has not happened with 'The Witcher', the ambitious television adaptation of the literary saga of Andrzej Sapkowski.

However, one of the reasons why people keep talking about it is not especially positive. There are many who feel somewhat lost to the narrative used by Lauren S. Hissrich, showrunner of the series, especially in relation to the temporary moment in which we are in each moment.

The key is that the story of each of the three protagonists evolves in a linear way, but they do not happen at the same time. Hissrich herself clarified what exactly she was looking for in an interview with TV Guide:

The three lines are equally important, which is why we tell the story in this way. I had one of those moments when I was in the shower, I went out and told my husband "Is this crazy? Is it crazy to do that with history? Is it crazy to say that Ciri's story goes on for two weeks, Yennefer's for 70 and Geralt's for 20? Is it crazy? " And he told me "I think not if you do it right". It was a challenge and very funny to approach the story in that way.

To try to clarify a little more, let's see what exactly the trip of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri has been. Obviously there will be spoilers:

Geralt's Journey

In the first episode we see Geralt perform one of his first assignments as Witcher, although it will not be until the eighth episode when we really know its true origin: He was abandoned by his mother for unknown reasons, being in charge of another Witcher named Vesemir, who trains him for several decades so that Geralt himself ends up becoming one.

Leaving aside those details that are revealed when Geralt is in a questionable state, 'The Witcher' begins by honoring the original novels by showing us different adventures that he has to face, being in the fourth episode when things get complicated.

In 'Of banquets, bastards …' we see how Geralt saves Duny, the gentleman who would end up marrying Princess Pavetta de Cintra. As a reward, Duny offers Geralt the Law of Surprise, something that is not realized until some time later and that turns out to wish that the fate of Geralt and that of Ciri, the daughter that Pavetta and Duny would have, remains united forever.

Time later – it is estimated that approximately one year -, the paths of Geralt and Yennefer intersect and begins a peculiar relationship that is broken in the sixth episode after a discovery made by her.

A lot of time has passed since then, because the series returns to himto fall of Cintra, where Ciri already has 14 years. Geralt goes to her rescue forced by the Law of Surprise, but they prevent her from accessing her, who has no other choice but to flee.

Yennefer's Journey

The Netflix series fills a void of Yennefer's character by telling us the origin of his powers. Still being a teenager, Tissaia de Vries he buys it from his father and takes it to a kind of magic school, where he gets his powers, sacrificing his uterus in the process. Finally, he manages to take a position in the court of Aedirn.

The series opts there to give a notable temporary jump of about 30 years -Anya Chalotra, the actress who plays Yennefer, stated at the time that her character's arc ranged from 14 to 70 years-to show us that Yennefer is not satisfied with his life and has left Aedirn, aiming to break the sacrifice he made at the time so he could have a child.

Not long after that is when his path intersects with Geralt's when trying to achieve the wishes granted by a Djinn – the last of which Geralt uses so that his destiny is linked to that of Yennefer, but without realizing exactly what he asks for – . After discovering it, Yennefer leaves Geralt.

The last time we see Yennefer is fighting in the battle of Sodden Hill, the result of the kind of civil war that takes place in the magic school he attended at the time. His side suffers numerous casualties but it remains in doubt what has become of her, because it disappears after using all its power.

Ciri's journey

This timeline is the one that runs in a shorter period of time. After the fall of the kingdom of Cintra at the hands of Nilfgaard, Ciri flees the city and wanders for about two weeks, time in which he discovers he has supernatural powers. Finally he meets Geralt after the battle of Sodden Hill, cementing the road for the second season when he asks who Yennefer is.

The reason for this narrative

Time before the premiere of the first season, Hissirch already stressed that one of the great changes he had made regarding the novels was "was to introduce Ciri and Yennefer a little earlier … and make them feel like fully developed characters ". Come on, that had their own entity instead of being characters that cross Geralt's path.

Keep in mind that the novels are told from his point of view, while in its television adaptation it has been decided to go jumping between Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, so you had to go entering your trips separately. The way to do it has caused confusion in many viewers and hopefully we have clarified in this article.