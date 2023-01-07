Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is almost here, and it looks like it will be a great end to a Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Like many other Marvel projects, not much is known about the plot of the movie. But it is known that in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Guardians will meet Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) or the High Evolutionary, two of the most powerful beings in the universe (Chukwudi Iwuji). It will also be the last time Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer, a position he has played in seven different MCU movies over the past nine years.

Bautista recently told GQ magazine, “I’m so thankful for Drax. I love him.

But it’s nice to have it over with. Not everything was good. It was tough to play that part.” He kept going: “The process of putting on make-up was getting to me. “I don’t understand if I’d like Drax to just be my legacy. It’s a silly role, and I’d prefer to do more spectacular work.”

It’s hard to imagine that James Gunn’s (The Suicide Squad) third but rather final Guardians of Galaxy movie almost didn’t happen. Even though Marvel was intending to keep this same characters in movies for a long time, Gunn’s plans for a trilogy were in danger after he was fired because of a controversy over some jokes he made on Twitter.

The tweets from ten years ago were problematic and inappropriate, but they weren’t necessarily mean. It didn’t take long for Guardians fans and even cast and crew to support Gunn and ask him to come back to finish what he started. They got what they wanted, and James Gunn was decided to bring back to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Since our last saw them, everyone’s favourite group of outcasts has been through a lot. Since the first movie came out in 2014, the group has fought a gaseous planet, seen most of their team dissolve into dust upon Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Snap, only to be brought back to face the Mad Titan’s (Chris Hemsworth) forces, and even gone on only few adventures with Thor himself. The unique team of characters has been on a journey for almost ten years that has turned them from almost unknowns into popular characters and a crown jewel of a Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be set to come out on May 5, 2023, in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Other global markets will have the same date, but a lot of them still don’t know for sure. We wouldn’t be surprised if any of them received the movie a week early, like most Marvel movies do when they come out in theatres.

This means that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, which comes out on February 17, 2023, is less over three months away first from third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. You can see that Marvel Studios is starting Phase 5 with a lot of crazy science fiction.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Sean Gunn as the director are all back (Kraglin and on-set Rocket). Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha) and Sylvester Stallone are two big names from Vol. 2 who are back (Stakar Ogord).

Will Poulter (Midsommar) is a newcomer as Adam Warlock. Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker) is a newcomer as the High Evolutionary. Maria Bakalova (Borat 2) is a newcomer as Cosmo the Spacedog, but we’ve already seen her in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Daniela Melchior, who was in The Suicide Squad, has a role to play but no one knows what it is yet.

James Gunn wrote and directed the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie on his own again, even though he worked just On Suicide Squad (part of the DC Extended Universe movies) and Peacemaker at DC Films before coming back to Marvel. It’s probably the last time he’ll work for Marvel Studios, since he just got control of the whole DC Films division with his producing companion Peter Safran.

This time, John Murphy (The Suicide Squad, Sunshine) will do the score. Tyler Bates, who has worked with James Gunn for a long time, did the great orchestral music for the original two movies. Henry Braham, who worked on Vol. 2, did the cinematography for the sequel. He gave it a livelier feel that was perfect for the story.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailers

On December 2, the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer came out. You can watch it below:

If you want more Guardians content until then, you can also watch the Holiday Special, which comes out on November 25, 2022 (opens in new tab). This short film was made to be a sort of prologue to Vol. 3, and it’s the perfect appetiser before the big Guardians of Galaxy adventure. You can also pass the time by watching the I Am Grosse shorts on Disney Plus.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Plot

For now, we don’t know much about the plot of the third movie, but Gunn has said that it will be the “epic conclusion” to a story he started in 2014’s Guardians of Galaxy. The movie is going to be the last time we see this version of both the group on screen, which gave the footage shown at Comic-Con a lot of energy. Could this be the last time Chris Pratt plays Star-Lord? He hasn’t ruled out coming back to the MCU yet.

Thor: Love and Thunder did tell us a little bit about what the Guardians will do next. Thanks to Gorr the God Killer killing gods, the Guardians and Thor decided to answer calls for help from all over the universe. Star-Lord suggests that the squad split up so that they can help more people across the galaxy.

We think that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will use this plot point as a quick introduction to the real story of the third movie, which is confirmed by the trailer to be the search for Gamora and their eventual reunion, since she went missing after the big battle with Thanos. We’ll also learn more about Rocket, which sounds plausible since Gunn said that if he hadn’t been able to make the third film, he would be particularly upset about not being able to finish Rocket’s story.

For the other actors who are back, this seems to be their last appearance. Bautista has already said that he won’t play Drax in any more movies. “I mean, as far as my obligations go, I have Guardians 3, and that’s likely to be the end of Drax,” he told Digital Spy.

In one of Guardians 2’s after-credits scenes, Ayesha stood before a golden cocoon and planned her revenge just on Guardians before saying, “I think I’ll call him Adam.” This was a hint that Adam Warlock was on way.

Poulter’s casting as Adam Warlock pretty much verifies that Guardians 3 could well pick up right where this post-credits scene left off, with his character being one of the Big Bads who hunts down a Guardians on Ayesha’s orders.

But it’s not just the characters that everyone is talking about. Rocket, whose voice is done by Bradley Cooper, will also be a big part of the story. In a meeting with Deadline, Gunn said that he had always planned for the third movie to finish Rocket’s story arc.

This fits well with what We Got This Covered said about the plot. The site said that, in addition to Adam Warlock hunting beneath the Guardians, Rocket will serve as the main character in this movie because he wants to find and kill his creator, who is probably the High Evolutionary.

It would explain why some photos from the set have been posted online. From the clips shown at Comic-Con, we know that Gamora, who was sent back in time in Endgame, will come back, along with a baby Rocket, who looks cute, and that the movie is a bit of a tearjerker.

Gunn had told EW that film was “pretty heavy” because it was the last part of the Guardians’ story. He said, “It’s a heavy story, so it’s an emotional thing to go through.” So, it sounds as though you should get some tissues ready. On May 5, 2023, Guardians 3 will arrive in theatres. Before then, why not find out more about when The Marvels or Ant-Man 3 will come out? We also have a list of all the original films that will be out in 2023.