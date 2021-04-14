Zack Snyder shares an image of Army of the Dead and leaves us dislodged

Eye to the image of Army of the Dead that Zack Snyder has shown us hours before the arrival (now imminent) of the first trailer of the film that goes directly to Netflix. This man loves to put on long teeth and at the same time leave us without knowing very well what the thing is about, so there you have thanks to Comicbook, grab it if you can:

They are not what you think they are.

Trailer tomorrow. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/9dD3tjKkem — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 12, 2021

“They are not what you think they are” … that’s what the director of The Justice League says, and he stays so calm while we try to know what to do with our lives while the trailer is published and we understand what he has managed around with Dave Bautista and company.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas city, Army of the Dead spawns a group of mercenaries who infiltrate a quarantine zone to raid a casino during a zombie outbreak. The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Richard Cetrone.

Of course, Netflix is ​​doing very well despite brutal competition from Disney: the streaming giant promised to release at least one new movie a week during 2021 for a total of at least 70 (including this movie) . And upcoming titles feature an impressive roster of top-tier actors, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, and more.