Green Mothers’ Club Season 2: Release Date And All You Need To Know

A South Korean series centered on mothers’ experiences is making headlines recently. Fans have great hopes for this women-focused drama because it is among the few television programs aimed squarely at female parents. In this drama, you’ll see the bonds of motherhood and friendship.

If you haven’t seen this drama but would like to learn more about it, you’ve found the ideal article. In this article, we will examine the Green Mother’s Club season 2 premiere date, as well as the show’s anticipated airing schedule.

Green Mothers’ Club Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, JTBC has not ordered a second season of Green Mothers Club. It would be fascinating to find out if they renew this for a second season in light of the ratings in recent weeks. The ratings started off at a very low 2.5% nationwide share, but have steadily increased each week to their current level of around 4.5%. Episode 14 has the highest rates so far, at 4.6%. As far as midweek dramas go, that’s not awful.

Since most K-dramas complete their stories in a single season, it’s unusual to see shows like these being revived for a second. That’s why we’re calling it: the Green Mothers Club won’t be back for another year.

Green Mothers’ Club Season 2 Release Date

The premiere episode of the show’s debut season premiered on April 6, 2022. Its fame as a top web series persists to this day. But the way the story was constructed and the characters were written had people believe that we would get a lot more than simply 16 episodes.

For this reason, a second season of the show would be a highly awaited present for its audience. However, as of today, there has been no such official renewal announcement from any of the reliable sources, leaving us with only the hope that season two will arrive by the middle of next year.

Green Mothers’ Club Storyline

The story of The Green Mother’s Club centers on five women who attend an assembly of the elementary school community and reveal their deepest, darkest secrets to one another. Each character’s trials and tribulations are highlighted here.

By opening out to one another about their struggles, these ladies took the first steps toward recovery. This is the first time in their life that the characters are starting to view themselves as more than just mothers.

Green Mothers’ Club Cast

Lee Yo-won as Lee Eun-pyo: A highly educated mother from French studies who majored in aesthetics first, moves into their community and gets involved in all sorts of incidents.

Choo Ja-hyun as Byun Chun-hee: The most powerful mother of popularity in terms of beauty and information content.

Kim Gyu-ri as Seo Jin-ha: A woman who has a handsome foreign husband with an innate elegance and a gifted son

Jang Hye-jin as Kim Young-mi: A mother who values emotional connection with her child.

Joo Min-kyung as Park Yun-joo: Eun-pyo’s cousin is a scoundrel who does nothing for education, creating other tangled stories.

Choi Jae-rim as Jung Jae-woong: Eun-pyo’s husband, a police detective.

Jung Chi-yul as Jung Dong-seok: Eun-pyo and Jae-woong’s son, Eun-pyo just think

Dong-seok is a talkative and curious child.

Jung Dong-joo: The second son of Eun-pyo and Jae-woong’s son.

Choi Deok-moon as Kim Joo-seok: An anesthesiologist and Chun-hee’s husband. He had the arrogance to see everyone under his feet.

Kim Young-bin: Chun-hee and Joo-seok’s son.

Joo Ye-rim as Kim Yu-bin: The daughter of Chun-hee and Joo-seok, A young woman who is smart, lively and emotionally honest.

Choi Gwang-rok as Louis Bunuel / Louis

Shin Seo-woo as Henry Bunuel

Im Soo-hyung as Oh Geon-woo

Ahn Seok-hyun as Chulpin

Jeon Yu-na as Saebeom

Yoon Kyung-ho as Lee Man-su

Park Ye-rin as Lee Soo-in

Lee Ji-hyun as Jeong-suk

Lee Seon-hee as Bang Jeong-hee

Joo In-young as Jae-bin’s mother

Jeon Su-ji as Min-ji’s mother

Sung Byung-suk as Hyung-im

Shim So-young as Seo Jin-ha’s housewife.

Kim Do-yeon as Soo-in’s aunt

Oh Hee-joon as Detective Dong-shik

Green Mothers’ Club Season 2 Plot

With the exception of a handful of ongoing Netflix shows (Love ft. Marriage and Divorce, Hospital Playlist, etc.), Korean dramas typically only last for one season, so it’s quite doubtful that this one will be renewed.

Of course, as with the Reply movies, the actors may always come back for a sequel or spinoff. It’s possible that the series’ structure will allow for a spinoff focusing on one or more of the characters, or perhaps an adult version of the series in which the same interpersonal patterns are repeated with the original cast of children. Whether or if this gets approved is still to be determined.

Green Mothers’ Club Season 2 Trailer

We are confident that Netflix is going to renew this program due to its enormous popularity, however, there is currently no official trailer accessible for Green Mothers’ Club Season 2.

Green Mothers’ Club Season 1 Rating

A total of 158 users have rated the program on MyDramaList, yielding an average score of 7.9/10. A total of 23 individuals voted, and the average score for the show was 7.1.

Where to watch Green Mothers’ Club?

Green Mothers’ Club Season 1 is currently streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

Green Mothers’ Club Review

The Korean drama Green Mothers Club has an indecisive tone and struggles to find its identity. JTBC’s latest offering is a washout due to its inconsistent tone. The show veers between mother-child stories, schoolyard drama, murder-mystery dramatization, and soap opera scandals. While all of these have potential, they don’t work together very well, leading to a lackluster drama.

The show’s premise is intriguing on paper, but the actual execution is shaky at best. This drama has an eerie vibe to it, especially in the episodes that don’t put much effort into developing their plots and instead lean heavily into the slice-of-life aesthetic. Occasionally, the show will go for a full-on melodrama, complete with a murder mystery and a slew of unexpected twists and turns in the plot and interpersonal relationships between the characters.