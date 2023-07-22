Bed Friend Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

The Thai BL (Boys’ Love) drama industry has been buzzing about “Bed Friend” ever since it premiered in February 2023. Its compelling story and superb acting have been drawing in fans from all over the world. Fans are waiting impatiently to hear whether or not the show will be revived for a second season. This article will discuss the plot of Bed Friend: The Series, when the second season will likely air, and any confirmations that have been made.

Bed Friend Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, there are no plans to bring Bed Friend back for a second season. Domundi’s chances of approving a second season are low. Cutie Pie was renewed for a second season, but whether or not Domundi will carry on the romance between Uea and King remains to be seen.

Season 1 was concluded satisfactorily, leaving no room for speculation about what would happen in season 2. We are, however, holding out hope that a special episode will be produced that centers on King and Uea’s wedding. It’s possible that Middleman’s Love, the show about Jade and his new girlfriend, will touch on their romance as well.

Bed Friend Season 2 Release Date

There have been no official announcements on a second season from the show’s creators, showrunner, or production company as of yet. The growing popularity and enthusiastic response from the crowd, though, suggest it’s time for an update.

Many people around the world have become fans of the show because of its great cast and fascinating storyline. We expect an official announcement to arrive shortly. Fans, on the other hand, are optimistic about a revival and look forward to the next season’s debut in the initial half of 2024.

Bed Friend Storyline

Domundi’s newest Thai BL, titled “Bed Friend,” centers around coworkers King and Uea. They begin a casual friends-with-benefits relationship despite their initial dislike for one another. This causes them to build affection for one another, albeit doing so is difficult.

Bed Friend Cast

James Supamongkon Wongwisut as “Uea” Anol

Net Siraphop Manithikhun as “King” Kunakorn

Yim Pharinyakorn Khansawa as “Jade” Jetanipatis

Thomas Teetut Chungmanirat as Gun [Programmer]

Mark Sorntast Buangam as Bas [Office boss]

Park Parnupat Anomakiti as Mongkol

Bookko Thanatchaphan Buranachiwawilai as Muay [IT Support]

Dada Warinda Damrongphol as Faii [IT Support]

Tom Ratchaneekorn Phanmanee as Uea’s mother

A Passin Reungwoot as Uea’s stepfather

Pang Buntarika Singpha as Tonkhao as Uea’s younger sister

Hymn Elisha Triwiwatkul as Pock

Chane Tawatson Plengsiriwat as Krit

Ton Jakkrit Ammarat as King’s father

M Apinan Prasertwattanakul

Ya Janya Thanasawaangkoun as Uea’s aunt

Bed Friend Season 2 Plot

Fans of Bed Friend are hoping that the show will return for a second season to continue the story of King and Uea, even though no such announcement has been made as of yet. It would be interesting to see if the couple’s romance matures into marriage if a new season is made. There is the possibility for drama and obstacles for the couple to overcome if King’s mother causes friction.

The narrative of King and Uea preparing for their wedding and overcoming the obstacles they face would be interesting to investigate. It will be interesting to observe how the pair deals with the stress of wedding planning.

Fans can still hold out hope for an episode dedicated to King and Uea’s wedding, despite the fact a second season is not in the works. Seeing them finally get married and live happily ever after would be a fairytale come true. It would be wonderful to see their friends and coworkers rally around them in support of this milestone event.

Bed Friend Season 2 Trailer

Sleep Companion The release of the trailer for Season 2 is something that viewers are anticipating with great excitement. There is also no confirmed date for the trailer’s debut, as the production team has not yet made that announcement.

Bed Friend Season 1 Rating

Sleep Companion Fans and critics alike have given the series high marks. Many have complimented the show for its compelling plot, likable characters, and excellent acting. Stars Siraphop Manithikhun and Supamongkon Wongwisut have been praised for their likable on-screen chemistry. The show has been rated 7.9 out of 10 by 19,866 users on MyDramaList.

Where to watch Bed Friend?

The Bed Friend TV show is now airing on the WeTv channel. Full episodes with English subtitles are also accessible on iQIYI.