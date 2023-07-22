Battle For Happiness Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

Being part of today’s generation has made us aware that nearly everyone uses some form of social media. We seek external confirmation of our internal states of contentment by broadcasting them on social media. The world might have been a better place if social media didn’t exist. While such programs certainly have their benefits, we also need to be aware of the drawbacks. The producers of the Korean show Battle For Happiness have taken advantage of this situation. Will there be a second season of the drama? Read on to find out more!

Battle for Happiness Season 2 Renewal Status

Many viewers can’t wait for the continuation of Season 2 of “Battle for Happiness.” They’re hoping to get the next batch of episodes out soon. This is an innovative show that defies categorization. One million people love it. They were left wanting more after the season’s opening scenarios.

In anticipation of the premiere of Season 2 of Battle For Happiness, fans are constantly posting online. The series has, however, attracted such a devoted audience that internet countdowns have been spawned. As a result, audiences will have to stay tuned for season 2 of Battle for Happiness official event announcements.

Battle for Happiness Season 2 Release Date

Everyone is curious if the series they love will be renewed for a second season after the massive success of the first season and some issues regarding the season’s finale. Up until this point, there has been no confirmation that a new season of Battle for Happiness will be produced.

There is less likelihood of a second season now that the first has premiered and is airing. The first season was a smashing success, and the show’s legion of devoted followers means they won’t have to wait long for a second. A second season has not been officially announced.

Battle for Happiness Storyline

With a narrative that will send chills down viewers’ spines, this Korean drama series will take them on an emotional roller coaster. In this show, mothers compete for their children’s freedom by destroying the joy of their rivals. This social media showdown will expose the rivals’ inner workings. To prove how free and content they are, these competitors will go to whatever lengths necessary.

When death happens midway through the story, everyone is surprised and the plot thickens. Is there going to be an explanation for the death? Is it just dying of old age, or will some secrets finally be revealed? You’ll have to watch the show to find out additional information.

Battle for Happiness Cast

Lee El as Jang Mi-ho: a rational person who is the assistant manager of a bank’s marketing team.

Jin Seo-yeon as Song Jung-ah: founder and CEO of Inner Spirit, a beauty functional food company.

Cha Ye-ryun as Kim Na-young: an influencer who grew up in a wealthy family.

Park Hyo-joo as Oh Yu-jin: a full-time housewife who displays the life of a perfect mother and wife on social media.

Ha Seon-ho as young Oh Yu-jin

Woo Jung-won as Hwang Ji-ye: an ordinary working mother.

Lee Kyu-han as Kang Do-joon: Yu-jin’s husband who is a dentist.

Son Woo-hyeon as Lee Jin-seop: assistant manager of the SNS marketing team of a bank’s digital division.

Kim Young-hoon as Lee Tae-ho: Na-young’s husband who is a lawyer.

Lee Je-yeon as Jung Soo-bin: Jung-ah’s husband who is the president of Inner Spirit.

Moon Hee-kyung as Im Kang-suk: Mi-ho’s mother

Kim Hee-jae as Jo A-ra: a teaching assistant at Herinity English Kindergarten.

Cha Hee as Lee So-min: mother of a 7-year-old girl.

Park Na-eun as Baek Sung-hee

Seo Byeok-jun as Song Jung-sik: Jung-ah’s younger brother.

Kim Joong-don as Bae Chang-hoon: a detective.

Kim Ha-eon as Min-seong: Jung-ah and Soo-bin’s son.

Han Seo-hee as A-rin: Na-young and Tae-ho’s daughter.

Noh Ha-yeon as Ji-yul: Yu-jin and Do-joon’s daughter.

Heo Yul as Ha-yul: Yu-jin and Do-joon’s daughter.

Kim Seo-ah as So-won: Ji-ye’s daughter.

Park Jong-moo as Seo Kyung-joon: Mi-ho and Jin-seop’s team leader.

Nam Myeong-ryeol as Yu-jin’s father-in-law

Ryu Seung-moo as Gong Chang-hyun: Jung-ah’s henchman.

Yoo Hyun-jong as Han Joon-kyung: Jung-ah’s secretary.

Battle for Happiness Season 2 Plot

Official creators have not provided any information on Season 2 of Battle for Happiness as of yet, making it difficult to speculate on the plot. Our perceptive minds, however, may probably guess what sorts of unresolved storylines and themes viewers of Season 2 of Battle for Happiness can expect to see.

Battle for Happiness Season 1 Rating

Despite its newness to the market, the show has already received universal praise, earning a 7.2 rating on IMDb and a 7.9 rating on Mydramalist out of 10. However, review aggregators like Decider and Rotten Tomatoes have yet to give the show their stamp of approval. We’ll have to wait for people to catch up on the first season of Battle for Happiness before we learn how well it was received or what critics thought of it.

Where to watch Battle for Happiness?

The show is currently streamable on Amazon Prime, but not in all countries. It’s on the way to you!