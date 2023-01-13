Grease Rise of the Pink Ladies Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Grease: Rise of a Pink Ladies occurs 4 years well before original Grease. It takes place in 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll was popular and before the T-Birds have been the coolest kids in school. Four bored outcasts decide to have fun by themselves terms, causing a panic that should change Rydell High for good.

If you’ve ever been curious about how the Pink Ladies got started, the new show Grease: The Rise Of The Pink Ladies from Paramount will tell you. This musical rom-com takes place four years prior to the events of Grease. It shows how the Rydell High girl clique came to be. It turns out that Rizzo, Frenchy, Jan, or Marty got their names from another group of stylish girls in high school.

Grease: Rise of a Pink Ladies will be on Paramount Plus the above spring. It shows how the Pink Ladies, one of the first girl gangs, got started. Fans of Grease can get ready for a brand-new adventure at Rydell High, which is a prequel series. It will be a musical series, in case you were curious.

Annabel Oakes is the creator of the show. She had also written for Atypical but also Minx and has been a maker on Transparent. It joins other original Paramount Plus shows like Tulsa King, 1923, and the Star Trek franchise, which includes Star Trek: Picard season 3. It also joins dramas like Fatal Attraction or The Offer, which are based on popular Paramount movies.

If you thought Rizzo and Frenchy were the first Pink Ladies, you’re about to be surprised. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a musical prequel from Paramount, will tell the story of how the girl gang with coolest jackets came to be. This is the group that everyone wanted to be a member of after they saw 1978 movie Grease.

During a TV Critics Association cold weather press tour panel to promote the display, creator but also showrunner Annabel Oakes said that she didn’t want to try to bring Grease to TV at first, but that she changed her mind after learning about what high school was like in the 1950s and 1960s.

She found out the Pink Ladies have been real and that marginalised people with in 1950s had a lot of stories to tell. Ari Notartomaso, one of the actors in the show, said that it was “a love letter here to women of Grease to the people who didn’t get screen time inside the original Grease or in media in general.”

We definitely want Grease: Rise of Pink Ladies! The show that comes before the famous 1978 hit will be about a different group of high school students: the Pink Ladies. Annabel Oakes, who is in charge of the show, wrote the script and is also an executive producer. Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Alethea Jones, Erik Feig, and Jamie Kim Falvey are also EPs. Grace Gilroy is in charge of making the show.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Season 1 Release Date

On Thursday, April 6, subscribers to Paramount Plus in the US and Canada will be able to watch the first Pink Ladies episode. Rise of the Pink Ladies comes out on Friday, April 7 for subscribers with in UK, Australia, Germany, Latin America, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Season 1 Cast

Jane, Cynthia, Nancy, and Olivia, who were the first Pink Ladies, are played by Marisa Davila (I’m Not Okay With This), Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), Tricia Fukuhara (Loot), and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, who is new to the scene. Buddy is the leader of a T-Birds, and Jason Schmidt plays him. Richie is played by Johnathon Nieves, and Wally is played by Maxwell Whittington-Cooper.

Eve Arden is replaced by Jackie Hoffman as Principal McGee in Grease. At this point in the story, McGee is the Assistant Principal at Rydell High School. Shanel Bailey from The Equaliser, Madison Thompson from Ozark, and Kallie Hu from The Flash are also on the show.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Season 1 Trailer

On January 9, Paramount published a teaser for such show that shows how it looks and sounds, including the music. Assistant Principal McGee could be heard saying the Pink Ladies, to the tune of a remix of “Grease Is the Word,” that they “must be careful with or who you associate with” because “a girl’s reputation is all she has.” The leader of the group says back, “Maybe sometimes you have to do bad things to do good things.”

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Season 1 Plot

The story takes place throughout 1954, and the official synopsis says that four outcasts form a group and “spark a moral panic which will alter Rydell High for good.” The story also shows how the T-Birds, some other gang in Grease which Danny Zuko led inside the movie and musical, came to be. Annabel Oakes, who made the original, told Entertainment Weekly, “Fans of the original ought to be happy.” “We call Grease the mothership, and we always talk about how we have to honour and respect the mothership.”

When Paramount first asked Oakes if she would be interested in expanding the Grease universe, she wasn’t sure. She said, “The original Grease is perfect in every way.” “But I was like, ‘What were the Pink Ladies doing? Did those girl gangs really exist? I did a search on Google and found that there are real Pink Ladies just at high school of Jim Jacobs, the man who wrote the original version of Grease.

Rise Of The Pink Ladies can have 31 new tunes written by Justin Tranter. Oakes calls them “R&B with an amp,” and says that they wanted to “pay tribute to the real individuals who initiated rock & roll—Black musicians and Latinx musicians—who were at the forefront.” We’d like to see those on the show.”

Oakes said that the musical and movie Grease were “the 1970s talking about the 1950s,” but the series will talk about both the 1970s and the 1950s from the point of view of 2023. The show takes place four years well before movie and is about four students who don’t fit in and become the first Pink Ladies.

Star Marisa Davila said the Pink Ladies as in new series will have all the same problems also as Pink Ladies as in movie. Notartomaso added in that there will also be new chances to tell stories regarding characters who aren’t white or straight. Tricia Fukuhara said her persona Nancy, for instance, would be dealing with the trauma of needing been to an internment camp and the more recent trauma of being an young woman throughout high school.

Anyone who has seen the movie Grease knows that the Pink Ladies were a popular group. They included famous characters like Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Frenchie (Didi Conn), and Sandy, who joined them (the late, great Olivia Newton-John). None of those characters are going to be in this new show. Instead, it will be about the girls who got together to start the Pink Ladies.

Here is what Paramount Plus says about the plot: “The musical series is set 4 years well before original Grease. In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll was popular and the T-Birds were still the coolest kids in school, four bored outcasts dare to be have fun their own terms, causing a moral panic which will alter Rydell High forever.”