‘Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2’ Makers Might Have Finally Dropped A Clue

The Story of Age of Resistance:

The first season of the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance season 1 landed on Netflix with a very critical ending, which made the audience wait eagerly for season 2. The story makers said that if they are lucky enough to have the next season, then the story will continue where it was ended in season 1. In season 1, we have watched that the world of Thra is dying and spreading the sickness around the world. The horrific truth behind the power of Sheksis had been unveiled, and fire of rebellion lit, and an epic battle begun on the planet.

According to co-creator Jeffrey, they have a rough idea about season 2 and are ready to go. But, we can’t assume what exactly will be in the story. Because the movie is going to be very unpredictable. So, we all have to watch it very carefully after assuming that we know everything about the story.

The Clue about The Age of Resistance Season 2:

The opening season of The Age of Resistance took so long, but don’t think that the next season will also take so long. We can also expect the new plots and new characters for the upcoming season. It really makes the fans wait even more eagerly for the show.

The Cast for Season 2:

The three main characters for the second season will be Taron Egerton as Gelflings Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea, and Nathalie Emanuel as Deet. Also, the return of Natalie Dormer, Toby Jones, Theo James, Mark Strong, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alicia Vikander can also be seen as their respective Gelflings.

