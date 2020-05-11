Entertainment

Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Makers Might Have Finally Dropped A Clue

May 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Dark Crystal Age Of Resistance Season 2
Dark Crystal Age Of Resistance Season 2
Share it:

Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2’ Makers Might Have Finally Dropped A Clue

The Story of Age of Resistance:

The first season of the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance season 1 landed on Netflix with a very critical ending, which made the audience wait eagerly for season 2. The story makers said that if they are lucky enough to have the next season, then the story will continue where it was ended in season 1. In season 1, we have watched that the world of Thra is dying and spreading the sickness around the world. The horrific truth behind the power of Sheksis had been unveiled, and fire of rebellion lit, and an epic battle begun on the planet.

According to co-creator Jeffrey, they have a rough idea about season 2 and are ready to go. But, we can’t assume what exactly will be in the story. Because the movie is going to be very unpredictable. So, we all have to watch it very carefully after assuming that we know everything about the story.

READ:  The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance release on Netflix

The Clue about The Age of Resistance Season 2:

The opening season of The Age of Resistance took so long, but don’t think that the next season will also take so long. We can also expect the new plots and new characters for the upcoming season. It really makes the fans wait even more eagerly for the show.

The Cast for Season 2:

The three main characters for the second season will be Taron Egerton as Gelflings Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea, and Nathalie Emanuel as Deet. Also, the return of Natalie Dormer, Toby Jones, Theo James, Mark Strong, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alicia Vikander can also be seen as their respective Gelflings.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.