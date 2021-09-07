Google Opt-Out Live AR View In Maps For More Devices

Google’s Concept of Live Augmented Reality in Google Map. Some of are you aware of this concept. When Google launched that live location via AR, At that time they are allowed in a few selected devices. But now, they have decided it gives it this facility for more devices.

Previous Year, Tech Giant Google has introduced us for a new live map with Augmented Reality. They have display Google Map Navigation in Google’s Annual Event. AR Makes you way clear in terms of the Navigation. You will see a clear way around your location point to the destination point.

Let’s move are head in May Month, In Current Year. At that time Google has started testing for Live AR In Google Maps for Google’s Own Smartphone Pixel. This time they will give Maps for Local Guides also. This option, Live AR in google map is rolling out is still in beta version. It Supports in Android and iOS Phone with ARCore and ARKit.

New Feature that they are tested in Pixel, They tag a name with Live View. From this week it is available for All supported device. You need a basic requirement of AR in your Phone.

Google has shown Live View Demo on Google’s Annual I/O 2018. Lets back for how the Live UX we will see in next week launch for the supported phone. When you enable this option on your phone. Semi circle map will prompt in Bottom of the screen. The upper part of the screen is showing the live movement of the world. The Arrow is Guiding light for you it will come up with the Street Names, Arrow, Banners and Pointers that are useful for users. So, it is the best option for those who don’t wair for GPS.

Google’s Blog

Recently, Google has posted the Blog Post, They added there, “With a beta feature called Live View, you can use augmented reality (AR) to better see which way to walk. Arrows and directions are placed in the real world to guide your way.

“So, We’ve tested Live View with the Local Guides and Pixel community over the past few months, and are now expanding the beta to Android and iOS devices that support ARCore and ARKit starting this week,”