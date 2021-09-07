Hidden Like Of Instagram Helps Music Industry

After Fiery Tweet From Kanye Waste, In April 2019, Announced that they had tested a new feature. So, Handler Can Hide The Like on the Post. Only Post Owner is allowed to watch likes and comments. But Followers cannot see the number of like from the post.

Kanye’s Tweet is like, “Having your amount of likes on display for the world to see and the judge is like showing how much money you have in the bank or having to write the size of your dick on your t-shirt.”

Also, he added the suggestion for Instagram. “We should be able to participate in social media without having to show how many followers or likes we have. Just like how we can turn off the comments, we should be able to turn off the display of followers.” And this suggestion has been clicked by Instagram, and they are working in that direction.

Many Music Artist Supports Kanye’s Post, One of them is Director of A&R at music entertainment. He continues to praise Kanye, “My initial reaction was, oh my God, Kanye, I was like damn, Kanye got to these people’s ear.”

This Hidden Like Feature is Tested in Seven Countries Within a year. They are also tested in Canada and Japan. But after the announcement from Instagram, the question is raised because of the influencers. Because influencers got a flood of like from users and suddenly they got them. But Instagram says that Influencers are not public figures. So update is for the music industry.

Instagram helps the artist to boost up in their career. One another rapper protest the decision of Instagram to hide likes. Rapper Yung Bans Said, “I think Instagram is tripping right now, Whoever is coming up with these ideas, they need to stop. They’re defeating the purpose. The app is a good successful app. Quit changing stuff for no reason, just trying to make little rules to make these apps lame. We’re going to make a new Instagram if they keep playing.”

He is right at some point because the newbie is finding a way to create more content after the audience applauds with likes. They will become Psychologically positive and find a great way to create more useful content.