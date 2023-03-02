Good Witch Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Good Witch is a fantasy comedy-drama show with a great story and a lot of funny moments. This tv series has been an instant hit for the past seven seasons, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the rejuvenation for season 8 since the end of season 7.

If you want to learn more about this show, don’t worry, because we have all you want to know about season 8 of Good Witch.

Good Witch is indeed a comedy show on TV that was made by ICF Films and written by Brad Simpson. Catherine Bell, Catherine Disher, James Denton, and Kylee Evans are among the stars of the show. Good Witch first premiered on February 28, 2015, on Hallmark Channel. Seven seasons have been shown so far.

Good Witch is indeed a TV show about fantasy. There is comedy, drama, and fantasy in the show Good Witch.

Good Witch hasn’t been picked up for an eighth season yet. But we think that it will be renewed soon. It looks like the followers will also give a great answer in the 8th season of the show Good Witch.

All of the fans of the TV show Good Witch have been eagerly waiting for the eighth season to come out.

There have already been seven episodes of the show Good Witch, and the eighth will be out soon.

Good Witch Season 8 Release Date

ITV and Netflix haven’t said anything official about Season 8 of Good Witch. The seventh episode of the series came to an end in July 2021.

There haven’t been any new episodes of the show in nearly a year. Sources say that Season 8 of “Good Witch” will come out around the year 2023.

Good Witch Season 8 Cast

Catherine Bell as Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale

Bailee Madison as Grace Russell (main seasons 1–5, guest season 7)

James Denton as Dr. Sam Radford

Sarah Power as Abigail Pershing

Catherine Disher as Martha Tinsdale is the mayor of Middleton.

Kylee Evans as Stephanie Borden is the owner of a local bistro and a close friend of Cassie.

Anthony Lemke as Ryan Elliot (main season 1; recurring season 2)

Peter MacNeill as George O’Hanrahan is the father-in-law of Cassie’s late husband Jake and maternal grandfather of Brandon and Lori. He is a grandfather figure to Grace and helps operate Grey House Bed and Breakfast with Cassie.

Rhys Matthew Bond as Nick Radford (main seasons 2–5; recurring seasons 1, 6) is Sam’s troublesome son; since arriving in Middleton, he refuses to accept his new home and constantly wishes to go back to New York.

Dan Jeannotte as Brandon Russell (main season 2; recurring seasons 1, 3–4; guest season 5): Cassie’s stepson and Grace’s older half-brother

Ashley Leggat (recurring season 1)/Rebecca Dalton (main season 2; recurring seasons 3–4; guest season 5) as Tara Russell: Brandon’s wife

Marc Bendavid as Donovan Davenport (seasons 5–7): the mayor of Blairsville and Abigail’s love interest.

Scott Cavalheiro as Adam Hawkins (seasons 5–7): the hospital pastor and Stephanie’s love interest.

Gianpaolo Venuta as Vincent (seasons 5, 7): Cassie’s world-traveling and adventurous foster brother.

Katherine Barrell, as Joy Harper (seasons 6–7)

Noah Cappe as Derek Sanders (seasons 1–4): Middleton’s chief of police, whom Mayor Martha Tinsdale appointed after Cassie’s husband Jake died

Paul Miller as Tom Tinsdale: Martha’s husband and previous mayor of Middleton

Hannah Endicott-Douglas as Lori Russell (seasons 1–2): Cassie’s stepdaughter and Brandon’s sister, who is now a writer

Shane Harte as Anthony (season 1): Grace’s best friend

Gabrielle Miller as Linda Wallace (seasons 1–2; guest season 5): Sam’s ex-wife and Nick’s mother

Kate Corbett as Eve (seasons 2–4): the receptionist at Dr. Sam Radford’s clinic

Jefferson Brown as Ben Patterson (seasons 2–4): a handyman who opened the Middleton Cinema and Stephanie’s former boyfriend

Dan Payne as John Dover (season 2): Cassie’s former college friend, he arrives in Middleton, during the second season, for a teaching job, and renews his interest in dating her.

Art Hindle as Arthur (seasons 4, 6): Abigail’s estranged father

Sebastian Pigott as Phil Sturgis (season 4): A Grey House guest and creator of a high-tech dating app, he briefly dates Abigail before moving to Portland.

Kyana Teresa as Zoey Taylor (season 7): A firefighter and Joy’s love interest

Good Witch Season 8 Plot

Good Witch is among the most popular fantasy shows, and fans can’t wait for the 8th season to come out. But, much to the disappointment of fans, Hallmark canceled the program just after the seventh season and didn’t renew it for an eighth season. No one knows why, since the show is popular and gets good reviews.

Many people thought it was because one of the primary actors, Bailee Madison, was leaving, and the loss of a “permanent cast member” could cause fewer people to watch. When fans heard this, they were very upset.

Since the exhibition has been officially canceled, there is no date for season 8, and not much hope for it, unless some other framework picks it up because of the power of the fans and how much the audience loves the show.

Good Witch is one of the most-watched fantasy shows on TV. The audience liked the TV show “Good Witch.” IMDb gives the TV show Good Witch a score of 7.3 out of 10. Inside the Good Witch series, Cassie Nightingale as well as her younger sister Grace go on a trip that is full of magic.

Dr. Ram Radford as well as his son move into the house next door to Grayish House. The mysterious mother and daughter then win them over. The plot of the TV show Good Witch is very interesting. Good Witch is indeed a great show that you should watch. The cast of Good Witch’s eighth season hasn’t been announced yet.

In the eighth season of the sitcom Good Witch, most of the main characters are expected to return. We’ll add any new information about the eighth season of the TV show Good Witch to this page.

Good Witch won an ASCAP Award in 2018, and it was nominated for just a Saturn Award this year. The characters in the TV show Good Witch were made by Rod Spence.

Good Witch was made by Craig Pryce and Sue Tenney. On the TV show Good Witch, the main characters were played by Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, James Denton, Rhys Matthew Bond, Catherine Disher, Anthony Lemke, Kylee Evans, Peter MacNeill, Sarah Power, Dan Jeannotte, Marc Bendavid, Scott Cavalheiro, and Katherine Barrell.

Jack Lenz wrote the music for the TV show Good Witch. The Good Witch series was put together by Catherine Bell, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Frank Siracusa, Craig Pryce, Sue Tenney, Dean Batali, Andrea Raffaghello, and Darin Goldberg. No news has been given about when the eighth season of the Good Witch series will be made.

We’ll change this page if humans find out anything new about how Season eight of Good Witch is coming along. The Good Witch series was put together by Ted Miller, Frank Siracusa, and Colin Brunton. The TV show Good Witch was made in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Good Witch’s cinematography was done by John Berrie and Ken Krawczyk. The Good Witch series was put together by Dona Noga, Mark Arcieri, and Marc Roussel. About 48 minutes pass between each episode of the TV show Good Witch. The series Good Witch was made by Whizbang Films. Good Witch was put out by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.