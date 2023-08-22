Golden Bachelor Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the new show, Golden Bachelor, takes a distinct strategy by featuring senior citizens rather than conventional roster of individuals in their twenties.

Gerry Turner, the franchise’s first-ever septuagenarian participant, is generating conversation and anticipation for this intriguing variation based on the well-established The Bachelor series format. In this intriguing spin-off series, older contestants compete for a chance to discover love.

To to the ABC synopsis, the program is about an incurable romantic whose is given the chance to choose a partner to spend their golden years with.

Given the immense popularity of its prior works, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, it is almost certain that The Golden Bachelor will attract a considerable audience.

Fans anticipate Turner’s journey to find love, but they must endure a little longer before The Golden Bachelor’s premiere episode airs on television.

The Golden Bachelor, the long-awaited senior Bachelor Nation spin-off, is almost here. During the Bachelorette Men Tell All episode to feed Charity Lawson’s season, ABC officially launched Gerry, 71-year-old Gerry Turner (pronounced like “Gary”). As a result, fans went absolutely bonkers.

The greatest news is that production has already begun. Yes, the formula that has produced The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor to Paradise includes a version featuring baby boomers seeking love. It has even new revelations regarding Gerry’s first date. It is certain to be dazzling.

Attention, Bachelor Nation: you are in for a special treat! The Golden Bachelor, an extremely anticipated spin-off series that has been in development for years, is about to capture your affections.

Our seventieth-year-old protagonist is about to embark in a unprecedented romantic voyage.

But that’s not all; the women contending for his affections are not ordinary contestants; their lives have shaped their emotions.

Following in the footsteps of the Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor will follow an elderly “hopeless romantic” looking for a partner to “share the sunset many years of life” with.

Other than that, the “lifetime of experience” women who are attempting to date the widower will continue to reside in the same home.

Originally, the program was scheduled to be shot in 2020, however the production was canceled due to Covid.

Golden Bachelor Season 1 Release Date

It is unknown when the initial episode from the Golden Bachelor may broadcast, but ABC confirmed that new episodes will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. beginning in the autumn.

In addition, the new protagonist will be revealed on July 17. The only disadvantage is that the series is included in the network’s “strike-proof” schedule, which allows business to carry on regardless of whether the Writers Guild of the United States goes on strike.

In addition, the network disclosed that the program will broadcast on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, shortly after Dancing in the Stars.

The programs will be approximately an hour long, as is customary. Therefore, it is time to begin planning your siestas.

Golden Bachelor Season 1 Cast

Gerry Turner is the newest prominent man of Bachelor Nation. This Indiana-based 71-year-old retired restaurateur is anxious to embark on a new romantic voyage.

Gerry adores his granddaughters, Charlee and Payton, as well as his daughters, Angie and Jenny.

The bachelor enjoys hosting picnics, rooting for Chicago sports teams, playing pickleball, exploring on four-wheelers, and creating cherished memories with loved ones at local landmarks in his spare time. Lucky for Gerry, he discovered love at a tender age.

In 1974, he wed Toni, his high school fiancée, and the couple enjoyed 43 blissful years together until Toni’s death in 2017.

Gerry appears ready to love once more, due to his family’s unwavering support.

While the identities of the women contending for his affection have yet to be disclosed, “The Golden Bachelor” guarantees an impressive group of women over 60.

As it is an unscripted program, it is difficult to predict who will be Gerry Sweetheart once again, despite the fact that the identities of the women who will be participating are still being kept private.

Golden Bachelor Season 1 Trailer

Golden Bachelor Season 1 Plot

A teaser trailer to feed the new series makes quips about Turner’s age, such as him taking up a cell phone when an individual calls and affixing “postage” to his “DMs,” while also showcasing his personal style. He is the main attraction of the performance.

In this unique and unscripted program, a single lost romantic is given another shot at love as they search for a partner with whom they can spend their golden years. The path to love and companionship lies ahead, allowing a beautiful love story to develop.

When the women arrive at the mansion, they bring a wealth of life experiences, having endured love, tragedy, and happiness, and they are all in search of a connection that holds the promise of an infinite future.

Fans are thrilled to hear that the much-anticipated series will soon air and are eager to learn who will be one bachelor on the show.

The franchise’s typical contestants and bachelors are in their twenties or early thirties. Fans have therefore very eager to watch the new show in which all of the cast members is going to be senior citizens seeking “pure” love in their own manner.

The series focuses on a single man who is expected to choose a fiancée from a selection of potential romantic partners.

The bachelor selects candidates each week over the course of the season, culminating to a marriage proposal for his final choice.

The participants travel for romantic and exotic locations to fulfill their dates, and the show’s elimination-style format generates both internal and external conflicts.