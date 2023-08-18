Alita: Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Three years have passed since we last saw Alita on a huge screen. Because they hate “Alita Battle Angel” 2 so much, fans have even established an online petition to save their favorite Alita.

No other persona can ever fill the particular position that Alita has earned in our hearts. Over 16 years were spent on the protracted, difficult process of bringing Alita: Battle Angel to theaters.

James Cameron, the filmmaker, has hoped to bring the manga to screen since 2003, and his long-standing passion project was ultimately realized when the film was finally released in 2019.

‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’ has continued to be discussed and in demand among fans after receiving a ton of support since its release in 2019.

Alita: Battle Angel, which is directed by Robert Rodriguez and directed by James Cameron and Jon Landau, is based on the manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro.

The movie debuted in 2019 and was first distributed by 20th Century Fox, then subsequently purchased by Disney.

The titular cyborg Alita, who wakes in a dystopian society with no recollection of her past, serves as the protagonist of the plot.

She sets out on a mission to learn the reality about her ancestry after realizing she has excellent fighting abilities.

Since the original Alita: Battle Angel movie aired back in 2019, the sequel has received a ton of love from fans. But despite the passage of time, a sequel is still far from being approved.

But that doesn’t imply that Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker, hasn’t given it some thought. He said, “Jim and I chatted about that recently, and we’ll be still very interested,” in December 2021. I said, ‘Let me give The Book of Boba Fett, followed by let’s think out a pitch,'”

Naturally, a lot of time has passed since then, and a sequel is still not in the works. Disney now has control over an Alita sequel after completing its purchase of Fox in the meantime.

Its stunning aesthetic and expansive tale have managed to leave a modest impression on pop culture thanks to a strong box office performance prior from the pandemic—$405 million worldwide.

To the dismay of the self-dubbed “Alita Army,” the movie’s first box office performance didn’t warrant a sequel.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, given that the original film was distributed by 20th Century Fox, it’s possible that we’ll be able to see it on Disney+ as some time in the future as a result of the Fox-Disney merger in 2019.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 Release Date

This presents a difficult situation. The release date for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is not yet known. Alita 2 hasn’t even been given the go-ahead to advance.

The fact that Disney now owns the rights to Twenty-first Century Fox productions makes gaining the go-ahead much more challenging.

Cameron is presently working on two Avatar sequels, which won’t be published until 2028, and Rodriguez has stated that they are drafting a plan, so it may be many more years before there is another Alita film.

Hopefully, it won’t take as long as the first time, allowing the sequel to come out much sooner—possibly before 2025.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 Cast

Rosa Salazar, who portrayed Alita in the film, won praise for her performance. When we decide to do the sequel, she will surely return to it. Dr. Dyson Ido is played by Christoph Waltz.

The character of Alita’s father will probably also appear in the sequel. Perhaps the villainous Mahershala Ali as Vector and Hugo, Alita’s love interest, won’t appear in the sequel.

After being put forward at the very end of the film, Edward Norton should return as the mysterious Nova.

The roles of Jai Courtney’s Jashugan and Michelle Rodriguez’s Gelda were meant to serve as stepping stones for more major ones in a sequel.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 Trailer

Alita: Battle Angel 2 Plot

Alita is a byproduct of a miserable era. While looking for cyborg parts, the mysterious Dr. Ido comes upon Alita, who quickly turns into a dangerous menace. She has no recollection of who she is or where she came from.

Dr. Ido, however, is painfully aware of the truth. She’s the only being capable of breaking the cycle of destruction and death that dates back to Tiphares.

But in order to achieve her true objective, she must fight and murder. The true importance of Alita is revealed there. She is an angel from heaven. She is an angel of death.

Naturally, the beginning of any Alita 2 narrative arc would see Alita traveling to Zalem to confront the terrible Nova.

Although he employs proxies to carry down his directives, Nova is the primary nemesis of the Alita universe and the one that Alita feels most eager to apprehend.

A sequel, Alita: Battle Angel 2, had to be planned since the first Alita movie ended on such a massive cliffhanger.

Alita is quite enraged. In the last scene of the film, Hugo, the young man Alita had fallen under love with, was hacked to pieces by a defensive ring with serrated edges. While trying to access the promised realm of Zalem, Nova murdered Hugo.

Naturally, this occurred after Alita was forced to steal Hugo’s brain and alter him. Alita’s intentions are still unknown, including whether she would just seek retribution for Hugo’s death or look for his body parts.

She’s fixed him before, so she’ll probably want to attempt it again. And with the aid of her sort-of adoptive parents, Ido and Dr. Chiren, it might be possible to revive Hugo once more as a robotic hybrid.

The plot was written for the big picture by Yukito Kishiro, the author of Alita, Battle Angel, and Robert. Although the first movie had a satisfying conclusion, audiences were anxious for the sequel.

According to the filmmaker, it is actually difficult to delve inside Jim’s psyche and create reality in accordance with this character’s thought.

However, after witnessing the film, it is reasonable that certain mysteries remain unsolved; a sequel to Alita Battle Angel is planned.

The title cyborg hero was poised to face Nova in Zalem, the fabled city in the sky, when we last saw her, her sword high in the air.

The original Alita movie ended upon such a huge cliffhanger that it had to be done in a manner that would guarantee a sequel.

It remains to be revealed whether Alita would merely exact revenge for Hugo’s passing or hunt for his dismembered corpse. She has already mended him once, so there is a significant chance that she will want to do it again.

And it would be feasible to resuscitate Hugo as a robotic mix once again with the help of her sort-of adoptive parents, Ido and Dr. Chiren.