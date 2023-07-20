The Bride Of Habaek Season 2 Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Canceled?

You probably have at least one friend in the modern era who considers K-dramas and K-pop to be essential listening. So, you’ve seen the South Korean show at least once, right? There is no genre that has been left untouched by such dramas, be it fantasy or history. Many fantastic works have been produced by the artists, which have been well-praised by fans throughout the world. The obsession with Korean dramas has reached epidemic proportions, making it hard to accept that the show will not be renewed for more seasons. Besides that, we’re back with another Korean drama, The Bride of Habaek.

From the creators of “The Bride of the Water God” comes “The Bride of Habaek.” Kim Byung-Soo helms this romantic fantasy comedy series. The full season, consisting of 16 episodes, premiered on TVN in 2017. The Bride of Habaek may sound like a historical play, but that’s not the case. The fictional plot centers on Lord Habaek, the mythological deity of the Water Country. The Bride of Habaek season 2 is still four years away despite the fact that the show ended four years ago. For the second season, we have the following information:

The Bride Of Habaek Season 2 Renewal Status

Neither a renewal nor a cancellation decision for Season 2 of The Bride of Habaek has been made at this time. It’s possible that Season 2 might come back, although it’s been over six years since we heard anything about it. Fans are waiting for an official announcement from the show’s producers on whether or not the drama will be brought back.

The Bride Of Habaek Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of The Bride of Habaek has not yet been given a release date. The Bride of Habaek premiered on tvN, a famous Korean television network, on July 3, 2017, and ended its first season on August 22, 2017. After its first broadcast, the series was made available to audiences outside of the United States on services like Viu and iFlix.

Although The Bride of Habaek was not a huge box office success, the movie did well enough at the box office to earn a 6.8/10 rating on IMDb. The drama was met with lukewarm reviews from critics and viewers alike, with some praising the compelling plot and stellar performances while others were bored stiff. In the end, The Bride of Habaek made an impression on its audience, despite receiving mixed reviews due to its many flaws. We’re waiting for the premiere date of the next season to be announced.

The Bride Of Habaek Storyline

So-ah (Shin Se-Kyung), a neuropsychiatrist and the last surviving member of a middle-class family doomed to serve Lord Ha-baek (Nam Joo-hyuk) for generations, is called upon by the god of the Land of Water when he comes to Earth to retrieve the sacred stones necessary for him to gain the throne of the Divine Realm.

She rejects him at first since she doesn’t think he’s a deity and assumes he has a mental disorder. Nonetheless, she decides to help him after meeting the god of the Land of the Sky, Bi-ryeom (Gong Myung), the goddess of the Land of the Water, Mu-ra (Krystal), and the demigod Hu-ye (Lim Ju-hwan).

The Bride Of Habaek Cast

Shin Se-kyung as Yoon So-ah: A neuropsychiatrist with her own practice, who is currently struggling and swamped with debt.

Nam Joo-hyuk as Ha-baek: The god of the Land of Water and the rightful heir to the throne of the Realm of the Gods.

Lim Ju-hwan as Shin Hu-ye: A demi-god disguised as the CEO of a resort and Ha-baek’s main rival.

Yoon Chan-young as young Hoo-ye.

Krystal Jung (credited as Jung Soo-jeong) as Mu-ra/ Hye-ra: The goddess of the Land of Water who has lived among humans for hundreds of years as a well-known actress.

Gong Myung as Bi-ryeom/ Ahn-bin: The god of the Land of the Sky and a familiar face from So-ah’s past.

Lee Geung-young as the high priest

Park Kyu-seon as Nam Soo-ri, Ha-baek’s servant

Lee Dal-hyung as Joo Kul-rin, the greedy god

Kim Tae-hwan as Jin Kun

Shin Jae-hoon as Yoo Sang-yoo

Choi Woo-ri as Jo Yeon-mi

Jung Dong-hwan as Chairman Shin Dong-man

Bae Noo-ri as Shin Ja-ya, granddaughter of Shin Dong-man

Song Won-geun as Secretary Min

The Bride Of Habaek Season 2 Plot

No details about the plot of the upcoming second season of The Bride of Habaek have been released as of yet, and there are no major cliffhangers that need to be answered right now. When news of a second season of The Bride of Habaek is officially announced, we should learn more about the show’s plot and intended tone. Audiences will have to be patient until then for more information on the series’ prospective revival.