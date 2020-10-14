GLOW, is there still hope for a fourth season after Netflix stops?

In recent days, for fans, the news of the cancellation of GLOW by Netflix, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The disappointment was strong for both the actresses of the cast and the audience, especially as the fourth season of the show had already been announced.

To worthily conclude the events of the glorious ladies of wrestling, a few days ago Marc Maron launched the idea of ​​a film on GLOW. “The whole season had already been prepared” said the actor, who plays director Sam in the series. “We kind of knew what it would be like gone to finish. I think it could be done in less time than it would take to shoot a season. “

In the minds of fans, however, the suggestive idea that the fourth season of GLOW can be realized, if not by Netflix, from someone else. The reboot of the series One Day at a Time (in Italian Day to day), for example, after the first three seasons it was canceled by Netflix in 2019, but production resumed this year thanks to the cable network. Pop. Even more sensational is the case of Lucifer, “saved” by Netflix and landed on the streaming platform. But it’s really about a viable road?

According to what Deadline learned from a source last year, there is one clause according to which shows canceled by Netflix cannot be resumed by others streaming platforms for a period of 2-3 years, which in some cases can even become 5-7. The news was never confirmed or denied, but it appears that Netflix’s fear of the competition is related to streaming, and not to networks “traditional”. The hope is therefore that a GLOW a network of this type is interested (it seems that an advance of CBS All Access). It will happen?