Girls5eva Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More Updates

The TV comedy Girls 5 Eva is about a girl band from the ’90s who only had one radio hit. When a rapper samples one of their songs, it gives them a second opportunity. Peacock canceled the show after its second season premiered on May 5, 2022. However, it was just reported that the show would be renewed for a third season on Netflix.

Despite the show’s critical and fan acclaim, it struggled to attract an audience on Peacock. The show’s creators are relieved that Netflix stepped in to preserve their project and cannot wait for more viewers to tune in. They expressed gratitude to Peacock and NBC for their support and expressed enthusiasm about bringing the characters to a global audience. To add insult to injury, they joked that if you look closely, the people in a documentary about Woodstock ’99 will light a porta toilet on fire.

Girls5eva Season 3 Release Date

Filming the six episodes of Girls 5 Eva doesn’t take as much time as it would for a longer series, and neither does the post-production process. As a result, Season 3 has a reasonable shot at debuting in 2023, maybe as soon as the fall or winter.

Peacock secretly canceled Girls 5 Eva after two seasons, but Netflix rescued the show for a third season. The third season of Girls 5 Eva will premiere on Thursday, March 14, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. New viewers can get their fill of the first two seasons on the same day they become available on Netflix, creating the perfect binge-watching experience.

Girls5eva Cast and characters

Not only did Netflix confirm that the show would return for a third season, but they also stated that the four main cast members would be returning as the titular female group.

Season 3 of Girls 5 Eva will include the following returning cast members:

Sara Bareilles as Dawn

Starring as the “chill one,” Dawn, the real-life singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles brings a touch of authenticity to Girls5eva. Bareilles has been busy since Girls 5eva Season 2 ended, performing in Gutenberg! on Broadway. The Musical! as well as Into the Woods.

Busy Philipps as Summer

Dawn, the “hot one” (according to Girls5eva), is played by the very busy Philipps. Search Party, With Love, and Single Drunk Female are some of Philipps’s recent film appearances. The movie version of the Mean Girls musical, which will be released in January 2024, will include her as Mrs. George.

Paula Pell as Gloria

The “always working” Girls5eva member Gloria, played by Paula Pell, went into dentistry when the band broke up. Pell is a Big Mouth regular and a former Saturday Night Live writer.

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie

After Girls5eva’s popularity waned, member Wickie—played by Broadway veteran Renée Elise Goldsberry—became an airport employee. In addition to her 2021 appearance in the Netflix version of Tick, Tick, Boom!, Goldsberry most recently appeared as Mallory Book in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Girls5eva Season 2 Ending

As the second season comes to a close, Girls5eva has been working on their return and is even considering a tour. This ambitious professional opportunity is not something any of the four group members are willing to undertake just now.

Gloria and Wickie fret about their relationship; Summer has a hard time saying goodbye to Stevia with Kev; and Dawn finds out she’s pregnant. Regardless of their worries, they decide to take advantage of the situation and go on a tour of their own to showcase their talents.

Girls5eva Season 3 Plotline

It’s possible that Season 3 of Girls5eva may start with a time leap rather than a sequential tour, or that it will resume the tour from Season 2’s ending. We may anticipate fresh events in Summer, Gloria, and Wickie’s individual lives, and the tour itself may provide the group with new obstacles.

Girls5eva Season 3 Trailer

The third season of Girls 5: Eva should have a trailer out before the movie comes out. In the meantime, you may check out the second season Girls5eva trailer. And if you haven’t seen the series yet, you should give it a shot.

Is Girls5eva Season 3 finished filming?

Yes! In early May of 2023, Busy Philipps revealed on Instagram that filming for the highly awaited new season of Girls 5 Eva had finally ended. The actress posted a snapshot to her Instagram of the cast and staff partying it up on the soundstage after wrapping production.

Post-production will begin in just over a month after filming for all six episodes has wrapped. Post-production for Season 3 shouldn’t take the typical six months because of the fewer episodes. However, the writers’ strike may delay the premiere of the series or maybe put an end to its production. Whether or not this will affect the series remains to be seen.

Girls5eva Season 3 Episodes

The first two seasons each included eight episodes, while the third season is much shorter at six. On March 14, a total of 22 episodes will be available on Netflix. Surprisingly, the 22 episodes comprise three seasons of the beloved streaming sitcom, even though they would normally constitute a whole season for a standard broadcast comedy.

Where to watch Girls5eva Season 3?

On March 14, 2024, Season 3 of Girls 5 Eva will be streamable on Netflix. Released simultaneously are all six episodes of the next season.