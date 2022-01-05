What Is 1/3 As A Decimal:

0.333

What is 1/3 as a fraction:

1/3 = 0.333333…

But what does that mean? In practical terms, 1/3 can be thought of as the amount you would get if you divided a whole into three pieces, each measuring 1/3 of the total. So, if you have a pizza that’s 10 inches wide, and you cut it into three equal slices, each slice will measure 3.33 inches wide – or 1/3 of the total width.

It’s also worth noting that 1/3 is not the only way to represent a third of something. There are six different ways to write 1/3 as a fraction, depending on what number you’re starting with.

These are:

1/3 = 3/9

1/3 = 2/6

1/3 = 1/2

1/3 = 4/12

1/3 = 5/15

1/3 = 6/18

If you’re ever unsure how to write a fraction as 1/3, try one of these methods and see if it works!

So now that we know what 1/3 is let’s look at some examples of how it might be used in everyday life. For instance, if you’re buying something in a store and want to get the best deal possible, you might divide the price by three to see how much each item will cost. Or, if you’re splitting a bill with friends, you might want to divide the total by three to see who owes what.

1/3 can be used in all sorts of mathematical problems and equations. For example, take the equation x + 2 = 3. If we want to solve for x, we can divide both sides of the equation by 3 to get x = 1. This is because three is equivalent to 1/3 – so when we divide by 3, we’re just canceling out the 1/3 on both sides of the equation.

As you can see, fractions like 1/3 are an essential part of mathematics and can be used in various real-world scenarios. So the next time you visit a fraction like this, don’t be afraid to give it a try! You might be surprised at how useful they can be.

