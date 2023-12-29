That ’90s Show Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

After season 1 concluded with a big surprise for Leia, people are even more excited for season 2 of That ’90s Show. That ’90s Show takes place 15 years after the end of That ’70s Show. It is about what goes wrong for Leia Forman and her friends while she stays with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Point Place.

In addition to Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso, and Fez from That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show has a new group of teens who do things like have Circles in the basement, party on the Water Tower, and lie to Red and Kitty to sneak out of town, just like their parents did 20 years earlier.

During the first season of That ’90s Show, Leia became best friends with her rebellious next-door neighbor Gwen and started dating Jackie and Kelso’s son Jay. However, as the summer came to an end, tensions started to rise. Leia was worried about keeping her new friendships when she went back to Chicago for the school year.

Right before she left, she almost kissed Gwen’s brother Nate, which put her in a tough spot. As Leia and Donna drive back to Chicago, her relationships with Jay and Nate are still up in the air. This sets up possible storylines, returning characters and a timeline for season 2 of That ’90s Show.

That ’90s Show Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 was supposed to start production in the summer and continue into the autumn of 2023, so we were crossing our fingers that That ’90s Show would be back by year’s end. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date, but the streaming service will most likely split the season in half.

If filming could have started in May 2023, the second season would have premiered in the autumn or winter of that year, with the first half of the season airing in 2024. The second season was originally scheduled to release in 2023; however, due to the strike, it will instead drop in 2024.

Production will start in December 2023 and finish in April or May 2024 after five months of filming. Naturally, the release date is contingent upon Netflix’s decision to distribute the season in a single eight-episode chunk or two chunks. With post-production time factored in, viewers would have to wait longer for new episodes if all sixteen were released at once.

What’s the Background of That ’90s Show?

Mark Brazill, Bonny Turner, and Terry Turner started a period teen sitcom in 1998. It became a big hit and a cult favorite among teens and young adults of the time. That ’70s Show is still a favorite of people from that period.

In the 1970s, the sitcom is about a group of friends who hang out at Eric Forman’s house in Point Place, Wisconsin. Eric lives there with his parents, Kitty and Red. Eric and his five other friends, Michael, Jackie, Donna, Fez, and Steven, spend their time trying to figure out what they want out of life and dealing with the problems that come with being a teenager.

Nearly 20 years later, the show’s creators brought back a new group of teenagers who lived in the same place and had similar problems but had a 90s point of view. In 1995, That 90s Show goes back to the Formans’ house and concentrates on the next group of teenagers.

Eric and Donna are married, and they have a daughter named Leia. During the summer, Leia goes to see her grandparents, Kitty and Red, and stays with them. She meets some other teens, which brings the story of the Formans’ house back to life one generation later.

That ’90s Show Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of That ’90s Show will presumably include the return of Callie Haverda, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and the remainder of the original ensemble.

Our best guesses for the returning cast of That ’90s Show are as follows:

Callie Haverda as Leia

Mace Coronel as Jay

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

Topher Grace as Eric

Laura Prepon as Donna

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

Kurtwood Smith as Red

Ashton Kutcher as Kelso

Mila Kunis as Jackie

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Plot

As there isn’t any official news about season 2 of That ’90s Show, we don’t know what the story will be just yet. Even so, we can make some estimates based on the ending of the first season, which just came out. So, if you don’t want to know anything about season one, you might want to skip to the next part of the article because it has a few spoilers.

First of all, Season 2 of That ’90s Show will be all about how Leia can’t tell the difference between Nate and Jay. Leia has liked Jay the whole first season, but things changed in the last episode when she and Nate realized how much they are alike.

If Gwen hadn’t come in, they might have even kissed. We’re sure that this will be a big part of Season 2 of That ’90s Show, causing a lot of trouble between Nate and Jay, who used to be best friends. It will be fascinating to observe how this fight affects how the group works as a whole.

We still don’t know if Season 2 of That ’90s Show will start right after summer or move ahead a year to the next summer break when Leia is supposed to meet her grandparents. In season 1 of That ’90s Show, we met a lot of new characters, and we can’t wait to see what the next seasons have in store for them.

Who are the creators of That ’90s Show?

Bonnie and Terry Turner, who made That ’70s Show, also helped make That ’90s Show with their daughter Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler. Bonny and Terry Turner are a husband-and-wife team of screenwriters and producers. They became famous with That ’70s Show and also made 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Brady Bunch Movie. Mettler is a writer and producer. From 2001 to 2006, he was also a producer on That ’70s Show. He is also known for being a co-executive producer on Cougar Town, The Muppets, and Man with a Plan. The Turners, Mettler, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Chrissy Pietrosh, Jessica Goldstein, and Gail Mancuso are all executive producers.

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 will not have a trailer until production for at least part of the season is complete. So, hold tight and wait for production to resume before you can even consider trailers since fresh footage is necessary for them.

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Episodes

Since Netflix increased the order for season 2 from 10 to 16 episodes, indicating that the show may be aired in eight-episode batches, the first season included 10 episodes. Still, time will tell!