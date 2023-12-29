Log Horizon Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

After the phenomenal success of Sword Art Online, many have attempted to imitate its success with varied levels of success. Log Horizon, which has aired for three seasons, is one of the few that has stood out and become a success. The plot revolves around a video game called Elder Tale that inexplicably locks thousands of users inside. The protagonist, Shiroe, is thrust into a fantastical world where he must learn to adapt or perish.

About six years passed between the conclusion of Season 2 and the release of Log Horizon: Season 3. Now that it’s ended, when can viewers next look forward to seeing Log Horizon: Season 4?

Log Horizon Season 4 Renewal Status

Studio Deen has not yet revealed whether or not they will produce a fourth season of the anime. Without confirmation of renewal, the release date for Season 4 is anyone’s guess. Log Horizon’s unpredictable season launch dates only add to the mystery surrounding the show’s fourth installment.

The first episode of Log Horizon was shown that year. The first season aired its 25 episodes between October 2013 and March 2014. Another 25 episodes were added for Season 2, which premiered in October 2014 and ended in March 2015.

After two seasons with relatively short breaks between them, the studio has opted to take a more extended break. Season 3 was scheduled for a 2020 October premiere.

The worldwide health crisis pushed back the release of the anime till January 2021. With this information in hand, it’s difficult to speculate on when the fourth season would premiere or how many episodes it might contain. At this moment, all we can do is wait for the anime studio to make an official statement.

Log Horizon Season 4 Release Date

The third season of ‘Log Horizon,’ titled ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hkai), started on January 13, 2021, and ran for a total of 12 episodes before wrapping up on March 31, 2021. The anime was produced by Studio Deen, with Shinji Ishihira and Toshizo Nemoto at the helm as directors and writers, respectively.

No formal announcements regarding Season 4 have been made by the creators. The anime has amassed such a large following over the years that its renewal for a new season is a certain conclusion.

Season 2 was published a scant six months after the conclusion of season 1, therefore it stands to reason that the creators would rather take their time with the next season. Based on this information, we may anticipate that the fourth season of ‘Log Horizon’ will premiere in the latter half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

Log Horizon Storyline

Elder Tale, an enormously multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), was a worldwide success by the time it released its eleventh expansion pack, attracting millions of players.

However, thirty thousand Japanese players who were online at the time of the update to the game’s twelfth expansion pack, Homesteading the Noosphere, found themselves abruptly transported into the virtual game world and wearing their in-game avatars.

A socially awkward gamer called Shiroe and his buddies Naotsugu and Akatsuki decide to band together amid the occurrence to take on the world, which has sadly become their reality, and the trials and barriers that lie ahead of them.

Log Horizon Cast

Emiri Katō as Akatsuki

Takuma Terashima as Shiroe

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu

Ayahi Takagaki as Henrietta

Chiwa Saito as Nureha

Chō as Ichimonjinosuke Akaneya

Daiki Yamashita as Tōya

Eriko Matsui as Isuzu

Hiro Shimono as Sōjirō

Hiroki Gotō as Michitaka

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Woodstock W

Ikumi Hayama as Elissa

Jōji Nakata as Nyanta

Kaori Nazuka as Misa Takayama, Nazuna

Manaka Iwami as Lelia Mofur

Marina Inoue as Kanami

Mariya Ise as Lenessia Erhart Cowen

Log Horizon Season 4 Plot

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table was the official title of the third season of the anime, which was based on Volume 12 of the online novels.

Success and setbacks were the themes of the third season. By vanquishing the Eirenus Genius, Shiro, Akatsuki, and Naotsuga were able to rescue all of the adventurers stranded in the parallel dimension.

Shiroe rejected Minori when she finally revealed her affection for her. It was obvious that Shiroe had feelings for someone else—Akatsuki. Season 4, based on Volume 13 of the book, would probably be dubbed “Nightingale’s Song” if the anime continues to follow the patterns based on its source material.

The battle against Eirenus Genius and Minori’s confession to Shiroe are two examples of how ‘Nightingale’s Song’ was already present in the third season of the anime, according to a Reddit post.

Thus, the official title and narrative of Volume 14’s ‘Twilight Orphan’ may be used for Season 4. In Volume 14, the gang sets out for the Chinese servers of “Elder Tale” in search of Krusty, whom they have been abducted by.

Log Horizon Season 4: Is there enough source material?

Beyond the realm of the internet, several online discussion forums likewise persist in debating the same subject. Therefore, it is not a straightforward question to respond to if there is adequate content.

Nothing in the other clues points to the same case as the third season’s post-credit sequence, which suggests that work was being done throughout the previous several volumes of the book. In case you were wondering, the first book in the Log Horizon series was published in April of 2010.

An anime adaptation of a light novel published in 2011 is what started it all. The light novel spans eleven volumes in all. In 2012, a spin-off manga called “Honey Moon Logs” was released.

A spin-off titled “The West Wind Brigade” followed, followed by “Nyanta-honcho Shiawase No Recipe” and “Kanami Go East.” In terms of adaptability, the two seasons have already made extensive use of the material. The material for nine out of eleven volumes is complete.

Log Horizon Season 4 Trailer

There is no trailer out yet, but if the news is confirmed, one will be produced.

Where to watch Log Horizon Season 4?

Crunchyroll and Funimation, depending on where you live, are the only locations to view the whole Log Horizon series. We can anticipate that these services will carry Season 4 of Log Horizon if and when it becomes available.

The seasons can be purchased separately on different streaming services. The first season is accessible on Netflix, and the third season is available on Netflix, Bilibili, and Wakanim.