Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

A family of three is followed through “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” as they settle into the rural Oklahoma house that the father inherits. But the calm doesn’t last long since they learn about their ancestors’ lengthy history as paranormal investigators. They find themselves in the impossible position of trying to preserve not just their hometown but the globe at large.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2

Debuting toward the end of 2021, “Afterlife” was directed by Jason Reitman (whose father, Ivan, produced the two “Ghostbusters” films of the 1980s) and starred Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace. While a spike in a COVID-19 variation may have hurt the film’s potential earnings, it nevertheless grossed almost $200 million overseas. 4

The film was well-received by audiences and reviewers alike, with 100% fresh reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was a commercial and critical success for Sony Pictures, and not long after “Afterlife” was released, the studio announced that it would be making a sequel. The following is the current state of knowledge on the sequel to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Release Date

After a little delay, the sequel to Ghostbusters has finally arrived. The release date of Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 has been pushed back from 2023 to March 29, 2024. The delay in the movie’s release is partly attributable to the current labor conflicts in Hollywood, where writers and performers are fighting for a new contract with production companies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Cast

Many of the stars of Ghostbusters: Afterlife are said to be coming back for the sequel. We may thus anticipate the return of Mr. Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor), as well as Egon Spengler’s daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and grandchildren Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard).

Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), the three surviving Ghostbusters from the first film, should all make an appearance in some manner.

New cast members for the film were announced on March 24. Although their specific roles are still under wraps, the deadline disclosed that Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind have all joined the project.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Plot

The current update doesn’t reveal anything about the next Ghostbusters movie’s narrative. However, the last scene of Ghostbusters: Afterlife contains a major reveal. In a sequence that plays after the credits roll, Winston (Ernie Hudson) confirms that he plans to revive the business by repurchasing the beloved New York City firehouse.

Gil Kenan, the film’s writer, has hinted that the firehouse would play a significant part in the story, but details are few. Even with so little to go on, fans can’t stop guessing about what the sequel will be like just on this teaser alone.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Creators

The original “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II” were both directed by Ivan Reitman in the 1980s, and Reitman later acted as a producer for the 2021 reboot, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” As the property’s guardian, Reitman handed “Ghostbusters” over to his son, Jason Reitman, the Oscar-nominated director of “Juno” and “Up in the Air.”

Even though he directed and co-wrote the most recent “Ghostbusters” picture, the younger Reitman will only be involved as a producer on the sequel, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2.” For both “Afterlife” films, Reitman collaborated on the script with Gil Kenan, who will also helm “Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2.”

Kenan has directed the family holiday tale “A Boy Called Christmas” and the YA dystopian adaption “City of Ember,” so he knows a thing or two about giving tired stories a new lease of life. Directing credits include the 2015 version of “Poltergeist” and an episode of “Scream: The TV Series.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Trailer

The first teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 has not yet been released, however, filming has begun. Fans may have to wait a while before they get their first look at the sequel in action since production only started. You can be sure that this site will be ready to post the trailer for the next supernatural adventure as soon as it is released.

Conclusion

The cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, which includes both returning actors and newcomers, as well as the teases of the film’s narrative, has fans anticipating its release with bated breath. Keep checking back for more information as we set off on this eerie adventure.