Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 2 Renewal Status

There is no confirmation of a Season 2 premiere date or renewal at this time. Season 2 seems unlikely, given the show’s lackluster response and low viewership numbers. Given that the pilot episode just aired, it would be premature to make any kind of statement. Since animated series often take longer to produce, Season 2 may potentially premiere in early 2024 if hope prevails.

Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 2 Release Date

There is no confirmed air date for the program at this time, and our gut tells us there won’t be a second season. We believe the likelihood of a second season is minimal since the show’s reception from viewers might have been better.

Am I Actually the Strongest? Story

Haruto “Hart” Zenfis is a NEET who wants to stay out of the limelight and away from bullies. That is, until a goddess calls him and he is reborn into a magical realm. The goddess bestows upon him an unfathomable capacity for deception, and he is reincarnated into a royal family only for the purpose of leading a quiet life.

However, the plot twist comes as a surprise. Right after he was born, his magical potential was evaluated and pronounced useless owing to a flawed testing technique. The royal parents are so confused that they think their newborn son is a disgrace. They say he was stillborn and they left him in the woods to die. To protect himself from the elements, he employs a number of different magical barriers.

Flay, a beautiful female Fenrir, finds Haruto and offers her allegiance and services to him out of admiration for his overwhelming might. Hart and Flay are invited to become part of the Zenfis family by Gold Zenfis, a distant relative. As he navigates demon relationships, royal feuds, assassination charts, undercover superhero identities, and having a small sister, young Hart simply wants to calm out.

Am I Actually the Strongest? Cast

Haruto Zenfis Voiced by: Ayumu Murase(Japanese); Kevin D. Thelwell(English)

Charlotte Zenfis Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki(Japanese); Kate Bristol(English)

Flay Voiced by: Ayaka Shimizu(Japanese); Corey Pettit(English)

Liza Voiced by: Wakana Kuramochi

Irisphilia Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu(Japanese); Lindsay Seidel(English)

Laius Orteus Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana

Marianne Voiced by: Manaka Iwami

Tearietta Luseiannel Voiced by: Misaki Kuno

Johnny Voiced by: Nobutoshi Canna

Gigan Voiced by: Chitose Morinaga

Oratoria Belgam Voiced by: Yūko Kaida

Schneider Halfen Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Giselotte Orteus Voiced by: Yū Kobayashi(Japanese); Lydia Mackay(English)

Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 2 Plot

Even though no official statements have been made, fans of “Am I Actually the Strongest?” are anxiously awaiting news of a new season. Fans of the comedic, action, and romantic show were left wanting more when the first season ended. Despite the lack of information, we can still keep our fingers crossed and wait for Season 2 to premiere. The show will continue to follow Honjou Kaede and Nagasawa Shiina as they encounter new challenges in a future where superpowers are commonplace.

Am I Actually the Strongest? Rating

An 8.1 on IMDb, 6.78 on MyAnimeList, and 4.1 on Common Sense Media. This sudden shift in popularity shows the conundrum that viewers of the show are facing.

Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 2 Trailer

Conclusion

We’ll keep you posted with any fresh information we get as we wait for the official announcement of Season 2 of “Am I Actually the Strongest?” As additional details become available, we will be sure to update the community on our progress. Don’t miss out on any news on the continuation of this popular anime.