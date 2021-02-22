Genshin Impact dominated in total earnings in 2020

Through the platform Bilibili A special video was published with a report on the applications and games for smartphones developed and distributed by Chinese companies, which accumulated the highest profits in 2020. The video game Genshin Impact got the first position of the report.





6th place: Azur Lane: 22.225 billion yen

9th place: Panishing Gray Raven: 12.346 billion yen

15th place: Girls Frontline: 5.314 billion yen

19th place: Heavy Battle Princess: 3.676 billion yen

The video game developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact, achieved the first position with a collection of 74.21 billion yen, followed by the video game Onmyoji with 70.66 billion yen and for Arknights with 50.59 billion yen. Other deliveries include Honkai Impact 3rd with 30.29 billion yen in fifth place, Azur Lane with 22.22 billion yen in sixth place and Punishing: Gray Raven with 12.34 billion yen in ninth place.

It is worth mentioning that, given the date of its launch, Genshin Impact made those gains in just three months, securing the top spot in record time. The free-to-play game developed and distributed by miHoYo was released for iOS and Android devices, as well as for PlayStation 4 Y Microsoft Windows globally on September 28. The “Update 1.3” is available since last February 3 at a global level.

Sinopsis de Genshin Impact

In a world called Teyvat, certain individuals chosen by the gods receive a “Vision”, magical gems that give their bearers the ability to control an element. The player starts out as a traveler of unknown origin searching for a lost relative, and can choose between a male or female avatar of the Traveler. As the adventure progresses, the player controls several other characters the Traveler encounters during his journey, each with unique personalities and abilities, as they undertake missions to understand the truth behind the primordial gods of this world.

Source: Otakomu

