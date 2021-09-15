Galaxy Note 10 Hidden Features You Need to Know Now

Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are recently launched in the market by Samsung. It comes with the S Pen. This device is powered by Octa-Core 2.73 GHz, Dual-Core, M4 Mongoose 2.4 GHz, Dual-Core, Cortex A75 1.9 GHz, Quad-Core, Cortex A55 Processor. The battery of Galaxy Note 10 is 3500 mAh. You will get 10 MP front camera and on the rear side, there is 12 MP – 12 MP – 16 MP camera.

This camera has also featured like 10 x Digital Zoom, 2 x Optical Zoom, Auto Flash, Face Detection and Touch to Focus. It has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB Internal Storage. The Screen of this device has a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and 440 PPI pixel density. The Finger Print Sensor is available in the device.

Hidden Features of Galaxy Note 10 :

However, there are also hidden features which you need to know. Here we are going to tell you about the hidden features of Galaxy Note 10 which are given below.

1) Schedule Message :

We may forget to send a message to the person at right time. From this device, you can send it at right time. You need to select the contact and type the message then tap on “+” sign and you can adjust the schedule.

2) Hide Apps :

If you want to keep secret your some apps, you just need to go home screen. Tap and hold anywhere. Then go to home screen settings. Scroll down and tap on hiding apps. By selecting that app you can hide it.

3) Lift to Wake :

It is useful to unlock your device via an intelligent scan or iris sensor. You just go to setting menu > advanced settings > motion and gestures > lift to wake option.

4) Dark Mode :

For using dark mode at night, go to Settings > Display > Night Mode > tap on the toggle to turn on dark mode.

5) Lock-Screen Shortcuts :

To Change Lock-Screen Shortcuts you need to go on Settings > Lock-Screen > App Shortcuts > Floating Button.

6) Use S-Pen :

If you want to use S-Pen go to Settings > Advanced Features > S-Pen and turn on Use multiple S-Pens.

7) Record Screen :

To use Screen recording, go to Settings > Advanced features > Screenshots and Screen Recorder > Screen Recording Settings. Set the Screen Recording either audio or video.

8) Auto Restart :

For Auto Restart, go to Home Screen >Settings > Device care > Three-dots > Auto Restart and then adjust your scheduled date and time.