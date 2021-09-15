PUBG Mobile guest account option is being removed

PUBG mobile game is a popular online multiplayer game in which maximum 100 users participate in a match to survive until one player or a group of 4 people remain. There are two options to log in to the games.

You can either log in to the games by guest account or legitimate account or Facebook, Twitter and play games. This application provides an option to create or edit account information, upload pictures, link your social media account and many more.

The guest account is the easiest way to log in to the games quickly without giving any personal details. But seems that the guest account option will be discontinued from 11:59 PM of 31st August. As per the game notification, the account migration from a guest account to another log in options must be done. If the account migration would not be done, then the player cannot participate into the game.

You can either migrate your guest account to another account or delete the guest account and then log in to the game from Facebook, Twitter, and Play games. here, we are going to tell you both the different ways.

Delete Your Guest Account :

Follow the steps for deleting your guest account from PUBG Mobile Games which are as under :

Open your PUBG game. Tap on Gear like icon on the bottom right side of your page. Now you will reach on the Settings page, on this page you can see the Log Out button at the left side of the page. After Logging out from this application, remove the application from your mobile.

In just duration of 7 days, your account will be deleted. And then you can reinstall the PUBG game and log in to the games via your preferable option.

Migrate Your Guest Account:

For Migrating your Guest Account to another account, you should follow the steps which are as under.

Open your PUBG game. Go to the Setting menu from the Main menu. Find the ‘Link’ tab and tap on it. There is the button of ‘+’ click on that. You will be given the options of Facebook, Twitter, and Play games. Choose any one option to log in to games and fill the login details.

After seeing the above information, you may easily choose any one way for a guest account.