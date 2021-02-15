Funimation presents Latin dubbing for Fruit Basket anime

Having an extensive catalog of anime with Latin American dubbing has undoubtedly been one of the proposals with which Funimation has arrived in Mexico.

With which it intends to become the favorite platform for the otaku community, among this list is now the first season of the new Fruit Basket anime, since, from their social networks, they have shared an update in which they reveal that on February 23, it will be able to be enjoyed by all its users.

The first season premiered on April 6, 2019, and although, unfortunately, it did not arrive simultaneously in Latin America after it ended, it made its debut on Amazon Prime Video. After a while, it was removed from its catalog to make its arrival Funimation to Latin America.

On April 7, the second season premiered, ending between the two with 50 episodes, so there would still be another 25 episodes to be dubbed.

The third season will premiere in April and has been called Fruits Basket the Final. As its name indicates, it will be closing this remake, which has had the objective of adapting the entire manga and being more faithful than the first anime of 2001, which had 26 episodes. Still, it did not cover the entire manga, and it left out several characters, and regarding the dubbing of this, it will probably be from later.

This full adaptation of the Manga comes at the author Natsuki Takaya’s request, and it is also because of this that she has been supervising the anime along with a new team and cast.

The author has commented that this new animated project has allowed her to have a reunion with her own work written more than ten years ago, and she has been able to remember details that she had forgotten.

The Fruits Basket remake features TMS Entertainment for animation, Yoshihide Ibata (FLCL Progressive), and Masaru Shindō (Macross Delta), directing the character designs.

Manga Natsuki Takaya began its publication in the magazine Hana to Yume of Hakusensha from 1998 to 2006.

It tells the story of Tohru Honda, she is an orphan girl living with her grandfather. Still, a series of events decide to move to the forest to meet Yuki and Shigure Soma. They give him accommodation in their house to have a quieter life, however Kyo Soma’s appearance.

He comes to break the peace and reveal the secret of the Soma family, and it is that there is a curse between them that makes them become animals of the Chinese zodiac when someone of the opposite sex hugs them. From that moment on, Tooru Honda’s life began to get complicated.