How many episodes will the new Shaman King anime have? Here is the exact number

Especially in the West, there are numerous generations that have grown up with Shaman King, anime adaptation of 2001, arrived in Italy only in 2005, of the manga by Hiroyuki Takei. The announcement, however, divided the community in two, between those who finally hope for a faithful adaptation to the original work and those who, instead, fear for a disaster.

The staff has already communicated that the project will cover all volumes of the story and, in addition, will enjoy a series of additions requested by Shueisha. For obvious reasons, therefore, it was legitimate to expect a production that would go well beyond 25 episodes and actually the expectations have been partially maintained. Through the data of the home video edition, in fact, it was confirmed that the anime will have a total of 52 episodes.

Someone expressed their disappointment since the staff had previously adapted 20 volumes, out of the 35 available, in about 60 episodes and the small number of episodes could force the production to cut several parts of the work. Anyway, Shaman King 2021 is about to arrive in Japan already in the next few days, while in Italy we will see it on Netflix only during the course of the year.

And you, on the other hand, what are your expectations for this reboot, are you enthusiastic or are you afraid of a worse adaptation than the previous one? Waiting to be able to admire the work also in the Bel Paese, we refer you to our special on our considerations and our doubts about Shaman King 2021.