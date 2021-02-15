New voices revealed for Shadows House anime

Recent updates to the website of the animated adaptation of so-ma-to’s Shadows House manga continue to reveal new members of its cast, preparing us more and more for the scheduled spring premiere.

The voices that are added are:

Shino Shimoji as Shirley / Ram

The plot focuses on the aristocratic Shadow family, whose peculiarity is that none of its members has a face, having to use dolls to compensate for this strange situation, so little by little, we will immerse ourselves in their way of life and mysteries that surround them.

The direction will be in charge of Kazuki Ohashi in the CloverWorks studio, and the scripts will be supervised by Toshiya Ono (The Promised Neverland), on the other hand, Chizuko Kusakabe will be in charge of the design of the characters, while Kenichiro Suehiro will be in the amount of the musical composition.