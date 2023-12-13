Fruits Basket Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since its second adaptation came out, the anime Fruits Basket has won many fans. The animators’ enhancements to the script, score, and overall quality are obvious to everybody. The anime has been doing well since its 2019 debut and its audience has grown substantially.

Fruits Basket is an anime that includes three seasons and a total of 25 episodes. The narrative and other aspects of the show have improved over the seasons, making it worth watching. It is now one of the few animes to get an impressive 8.6/10 rating on IMDB.

After the third season ended, fans were hoping for more episodes of the anime. Unfortunately, it seems that won’t be happening since the anime will not be returning for a fourth season, which might upset fans.

Fruits Basket Season 4 Renewal Status

‘Fruits Basket’ probably won’t return for a fourth season soon. The third season is “the final” season, as the name implies. The whole canon has been explored in the anime. With 23 volumes published between July 18, 1998, and November 20, 2006, the manga came to a close. Season 4 is no longer in the works since the anime has already adapted the complete narrative in only three seasons.

Fruits Basket Season 4 Release Date

There were 25 episodes in the first season of Fruit Basket, which aired from April 6th to September 21st, 2019. Similarly, the second season ran from April 6, 2020, to September 21, 2020, and it included 25 episodes.

Eleven episodes have been shown since the third season began on April 5, 2021. As the end of the season draws near, fans are eager to find out whether there will be another one. Is the excitement worth it?

All of the manga that was used as the basis for the series is supposedly here. Consequently, fresh storylines will have to be conceived if a fourth season is to go forward. Given the current state of affairs, we are unable to make any statements.

Fruits Basket Cast

Tohru Honda: In the “Fruits Basket” anime, Tohru Honda plays the lead role. She lives in the kitchen most of the time and is the only child of Kyoko and Katsuya, who passed away when she was little.

Akito Sohma: Along with being the leader of her family and the only female member, Akito Sohma is the primary antagonist in the 'Fruits Basket' series.

Kyo Sohma: In "Fruits Basket," Kyo Sohma plays a supporting role. He had the disapproval of his biological father. Following his mother's passing, Kazuma Sohma is taking care of Kyo.

Isuzu Sohma: The protagonist, Isuzu Sohma, is the main character in the series. The nickname "Rin" is a common way to address her. Similarly, Rin is a strong, self-reliant lady, but she is emotionally detached because of her tragic and abusive background.

Fruits Basket Season 4 Plot

Season 3 ends with Tohru and Kyo relocating to a new city to begin their lives together. The key to Yuki’s apartment is already in Machi’s possession. For Akito’s actions, Rin will never be able to forgive. Momiji says she hopes to meet someone similar to Tooru in the future. While Shigure and Akito cohabitate, Hatori wants to accompany Mayuko on a holiday to Okinawa.

As the story progresses, the Soumas and the other characters begin a new phase of their lives. There is no more plot to adapt for season 4, as the third season has completed the whole manga. A fresh plot will be required, however, if the anime’s creators want to ride the wave of popularity into a fourth season.

Fruits Basket Season 4: Spin-off possibility

Speculation of a new project began to circulate in 2021, during the airing of the third season. Although a spin-off is in the works, its format (movie or TV series) remains unknown.

An animated version of Fruits Basket: Another, or Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc, is probably in the works. There aren’t enough chapters in these two to create a whole series of manga, but the studio may start with them anyhow. Therefore, many possibilities exist for potential spin-offs until the producing company makes an announcement.

Where to watch Fruits Basket Season 3?

Hulu, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll, and VRV all now provide “Fruits Basket: Season 3” for free with ads.