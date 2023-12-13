Megalopolis: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Classics from the 1970s include The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and Apocalypse. Francis Ford Coppola, a leading figure in the “New Hollywood” school of filmmaking, has been a highly regarded and ambitious figure for quite some time.

Although he has spoken out against superhero movies, the five-time Oscar winner has remained silent for almost a decade, the longest span of his career. This has left many wondering what he has been up to since Twixt was published in 2011.

Megalopolis, a science fiction epic in the works for the last several years, is the brainchild of the renowned director and maybe his most ambitious, star-studded, and complex film yet. Have no fear if you have never heard of the long-awaited passion project; we will soon reveal all the details of the Francis Ford Coppola film.

Megalopolis Release Date

No official release date for the film Megalopolis has been announced as of yet. Fans may have to be patient with Megalopolis’s release date since Francis Ford Coppola is determined to make it a landmark picture. The anticipated release date of the film is set sometime between 2024 and 2025.

For that reason, many are looking forward to the release of what may be the finest picture of the 21st century in the coming years. Fans of Coppola’s work and those who have heard good things about this picture will make it an event that they don’t want to miss.

Megalopolis Plot

Megalopolis, which takes place in contemporary America, will be akin to Roman epic films but portrayed from an American perspective. A dispute between Marcus Tullius Cicero and Roman senator Lucius Sergius Catilina, The Second Catiline Conspiracy, is supposedly the inspiration for the plot, according to Coppola.

To depose Cicero, Catilina enlists the aid of a handful of enraged Roman aristocrats. The distressed public servant in Megalopolis is none other than New York City’s mayor, who, in a financial crisis, is fighting for his position. Even though it’s clear that this is New York City, Megalopolis makes it seem like Rome.

Although the exact narrative details are still a mystery, most of the tale will revolve around a city planner whose progressive ideals are at odds with those of a corrupt mayor who would rather keep things the way they are than challenge the architects’ more idealistic plans.

Environmental deterioration, inadequate urban planning, and inequality are themes that Coppola hopes this film will bring back to the forefront of modern society’s consciousness. Coppola is of the firm belief that if contemporary civilization fails to acknowledge the truth of the changing times, it might easily experience the same problems that caused the Roman Empire to fall.

Megalopolis Cast

The project has a tremendous roster of stars, as befits Francis Ford Coppola’s masterwork. Many of their details, nevertheless, remain a mystery to us. We may assume that Adam Driver, who is now the most popular actor in Hollywood (Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story), will play the role of the hopeful architect protagonist.

This would be in keeping with his star character, as he often portrays creatives or thinkers in his films, such as the theater director in Marriage Story or the history professor in White Noise. Forest Whitaker, who is well-known for his roles in The Butler and The Last King of Scotland, will play the film’s antagonist, the mayor of New York City.

Here is the list of cast members:

Adam Driver as Caesar

Forest Whitaker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero

Jon Voight

Laurence Fishburne

Aubrey Plaza

Jason Schwartzman

Shia LaBeouf

Talia Shire

Grace VanderWaal

Kathryn Hunter

James Remar

Chloe Fineman

Madeleine Gardella

Isabelle Kusman

D. B. Sweeney

Bailey Ives

Dustin Hoffman

Giancarlo Esposito

Megalopolis Director

Francis Ford Coppola will be in charge of both producing and directing the upcoming movie Megalopolis. With five Oscars, two Palme d’Ors, and a BAFTA, Francis Ford Coppola is indisputably one of the most distinguished directors of his age. As one of the all-time greats, his crime trilogy, The Godfather, is a topic of continual discussion. The Outsiders, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Rainmaker, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation are among his other features.

Megalopolis Production Status

Production on Megalopolis got underway at Georgia’s Trilith Studios in early November 2022. Reports of production issues have delayed the film’s expected completion date of March 2023. Due to financial constraints, the film’s original idea to use the same LED virtual staging technology as The Mandalorian was abandoned.

It was reported at the start of December that the entire visual effects crew, along with the production designer and chief supervising art director, left the picture. The picture has already exceeded its budget, and its completion is now being questioned.