From Freddy Krueger to Jason, the horror icons portrayed in these disturbing paintings

We are running out of films in the saga of Nightmare and of Friday 13 for some years now and so fans have been trying to pass the time as best they can, perhaps by painting some of their favorite characters inspired by the most famous horror sagas in circulation, on all those with Freddy and Jason as protagonists.

We are talking about the artist Matthew Therrien, who has painted some portraits of the protagonists of the most famous horror figures, Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhees e Michael Myers, made with the use of watercolors plus a mixture of other painting techniques. For Nightmare fans, in particular, Matthew Therrien has a surprise in store: Once all seven of his saga-inspired paintings are sold, an eighth mysterious and completely free will be delivered. You can view all the paintings in the gallery on the pages of Screen Rant. The works are all purchasable, and it seems at completely reasonable prices.

Recently, Robert Englund, longtime movie star of Freddy Krueger, confessed that he feels too old to reprise the role again in the future: “I don’t think I’ll transform myself again thanks to make up. I’m a little too old for that. I wouldn’t be able to play Freddy better. I think that if I did it would be like Freddy vs. Viagra“.

The actor would still like to be involved, in case a reboot project is realized: “I know the rights to Nightmare On Elm Street have returned to the Wes Craven family. And I know they’ve looked at a lot of different tips and ideas. I hope they are open-minded, because there are a lot of young screenwriters and aspiring director-screenwriters who are a bit obsessed with the horror genre and have some interesting ideas. I would love to be invited again if they decide to restart A Nightmare On Elm Street Part 3: The Dream Warriors“.