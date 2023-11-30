From Dreams to Freedom Chapter 120 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The upcoming release of From Dreams to Freedom Chapter 115 has the fans thrilled. Readers were enthralled with the dream fights between Jung-min as well as Siyoon in the previous chapter.

The audience is gripped by this frightening dream world as Siyoon and Jung-min face their inner demons and greatest fears.

The dream turns the surroundings into a terrifying battleground as Jung-min and Siyoon fight their own wicked selves.

Jung-min is forced to confront the darkness behind his own psyche as a result of this dream-induced mental struggle that tests his mental fortitude.

He encounters Ha Joo-hyun’s portrayal of his anxieties, which exacerbates his sense of inadequacy and slightness.

In addition to providing eerie updates, the dreadful dream vividly portrays Siyoon’s terrible past, including her mother’s restriction and her father’s viciousness.

The dream highlights both Siyoon’s depth of character and the sorrow she endured.

As they attempt to escape, a nightmare world grabs hold of them, increasing the tension and danger associated with their escape.

Fearsome beasts and fearsome opponents surround them as they attempt to induce absence.

Strong and mental points of view are combined to create an unusual and engrossing ambiance that makes readers want to know how Jung-min and Siyoon handle this frustrating dream world.

No matter who they are, nobody likes to be in charge of them. Jeongmin shared Juhyeon’s desire, but she was unable to accept it.

These two friends and their complexity are at the center of the narrative of From Dreams to Freedom.

From Dreams to Freedom Chapter 120 Release Date

Chapter 120 of From Dreams to Freedom will be available this week on December 12, 2023.

This future chapter of From Dreams for Freedom will undoubtedly add thrilling new drama and excitement to the plot, so set reminders and set alarm clocks!

From Dreams to Freedom Chapter 120 Plot

Jung-min and Siyoon had to face their deepest wants and memories because they could not break free from their hallucinations. Ha, Joo-hyun approached them, using his power to humiliate and ridicule them.

He also tormented them. In addition, he disclosed that he was working for the Dream Eaters and claimed he had a scheme to wipe out both worlds.

Despite their best efforts, Jung-min and Siyoon were unable to overcome the might and animosity of Ha Joo-hyun.

They understood that they had to come out of the hallucination, but they had no idea how to do it.

They also considered how enormous it was for them to be free of Ha Joo-hyun’s shadow and how enormous it was for them to find pleasure in each other’s company.

As the chapter came to an end, Ha Joo-hyun readied himself to deal the final blow to Siyoon and Jung-min, who were both hopeless and dejected. The reader was engrossed in this development and kept on the edge in their seat.

Jung-min and Siyoon experienced an emotional rollercoaster in Chapter 114 of “From Dreams to Freedom” when they encountered their worst horrors in a dream.

Jung-min had to face his questions and concerns as a result of an uncomfortable dream. To make matters worse, his worst foe in his dream, Ha Joo-hyun, mocked him for being helpless and miserable.

In this dream realm, Jung-min’s anxieties materialized. Conversely, Siyoon recalled challenging memories from her past.

Her nightmare brought back terrible memories of her mother’s abandonment and her father’s abuse.

Even though the pair tried their best to escape this uncomfortable situation, it turned to be that the dream world had different plans.

While everything else was happening in the dream world, Ha Joo-hyun was deftly organizing a strategy back home in spite of the approaching monsters and adversaries.

He came to terms with his outrage and dissatisfaction after discovering the mystery behind Jung-min, namely that different dreams had an effect. When Ha Joo-hyun started to suspect Siyoon’s involvement, he made his own declaration.

When Ha Joo-hyun realized that he could also be able to influence and enter Jung-min’s dreams, things took a significant turn for the worst.

Readers were on edge when Ha Joo-hyun admitted that he developed a crush on Si Yoon. This was an unexpected development.

In order to give the battle a more personal feel, he also pledged to reveal Jung-min and break Siyoon away from him. As a result, a furious fight between the characters enhanced the story.