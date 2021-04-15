Perfect World is developing a new Persona for mobile

Perfect World Entertainment is developing a new mobile game based on the Persona franchise, they confirmed a few hours ago.

At the moment, the name is “Code Name: X”, and it will be set in Tokyo. It appears to take place in the same world as Persona 5. In fact, Gematsu has been quick to determine that the trailer’s binary code translates to Persona 5X.”

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad said shortly after on Twitter that Perfect World has confirmed that it will be a game based on the Persona franchise.

Perfect World confirmed to me its based on the Persona IP — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 13, 2021

The trailer shows a hooded figure looking out from a rooftop in Tokyo, with the famous 109 building in the background. Meanwhile, a hacker prepares a program that seems designed to take control of one of the large screens of the famous Shibuya crossing.

You can see it below:

Chinese game company Perfect World has announced it is working on a mobile game for a famous JRPG IP. While the game is only known as CODE NAME: X, it is very clearly a mobile game based on the Persona IP. It is currently in early development and only confirmed for China atm pic.twitter.com/pM0BzrYQmX — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 13, 2021

Persona 5 is already a well-known territory for spinoffs. Among them are Persona 5 Strikers, which IGN awarded an 8 out of 10. It has not been said when Code Name: X will be released, it is still in early development … and at the moment it is only talking about the Chinese market.