Must Watch Actions Series to Watch on Netflix

Right now, people are looking for Money Heist on Netflix. It is well crafted and popular show there is no doubt in that, but apart from Money Heist, you can watch similar interesting series on Netflix. In this post, we have sorted out the same Action shows related to Money Heist that are available on Netflix. Let’s check out which shows you can binge-watch on Netflix.

The Punisher

We have talked lots of about the Punisher Series. With a rating of 8.5 on IMDB, it is a must-watch show if you haven’t watched yet then go for it. Have you heard about the Daredevil Season 2? In this series, The Punisher was introduced. Jon Bernthal is the casting director of the show; he has done a fabulous job in his comic book. The story of the justice was crafted in a thriller way, The Punisher defined the new way to take revenge.

Jessica Jones

One of the most underrated Action series on Netflix. Three seasons of Jessica Jones was completed with 39 episodes. Jessica Jones was developed under the Marvel Universe and then it was premiered on Netflix. This is a kind of Superhero Action series including quirky plots, and thrilling moves of the story. Also, it portrays the relationship between Jessica and Luke Cage. The role of Jessica was played by Krysten Ritter and she is suffering from PTSD in this series. Series is based on the Comic novel, titled as Jessica.

Narcos

Narcos is one of the most popular series on Netflix. Total three seasons and 30 episodes are crafted the real-life story of Drug Dealer Pablo Escobar. He started his journey from the Weed Dealer, later he becomes the king of the drug market. In the world narco-terrorist, this is the biggest tale of Escobar. Two seasons of Narcos have contained the story of becoming Drug Dealer Pablo Escobar. Later in the third Installment, how Pablo faded in his last days was crafted.

Titans

Two seasons of Titans was released, each season contains 12 episodes. So, you have 24 episodes to watch on Netflix. On IMDB it got 7.8 ratings, but it is more interesting than this rating. First, Debut series of the Titans was announced at the comic con event. It is a Superhero like action series. Titans were developed under the DC Production house. The first Season of Titans was released on CW network, after the viewership of season one, Netflix took over the season on their platform

Daredevil

A Mammoth series Daredevil released three seasons on Netflix; it contains lots of time to watch because Daredevil has 53 Episodes. The role of Matt Murdock was played by Charlie Cox in Daredevil Series. He faced the road accident and then he loses his eyesight at a young age, then he took over his life in the best way in Crime.

