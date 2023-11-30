Astral Pet Store Chapter 128 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of Astral Pet Store, take note of the dates! On October 30, 2023, readers worldwide will be treated to the exciting release of Chapter 123 of this captivating manga series.

We have all the information you need if you’re one of those enthusiastic readers who is always wondering when they might get their hands around the next chapter of this engrossing tale.

We should bear in mind that, in addition to interfering with the judge’s judgment, Su Ping allowed his own pet to compete, as we eagerly await the release date and time of “Astral Pet Store Chapter 101.”

They will not stand by and accept this. However, Su Ping believes that his pet shop has always offered pet loans. Skelly is his, but Miss Shirley was already checking it out prior to the competition.

There was also a chosen guy who sent his Titan sword into the arena. The fact that he hurt the young mistress’s combat pet makes the courts believe that such a claim is false.

They anticipated that he would find a means to make up for it. He found it easy to understand why the judge’s war pets should fight instead of the young mistress’s because the latter’s animals are not in good shape.

Su Ping thought it sufficient that they admitted their defeat voluntarily after it was too late, regardless of the number of combat pets they intended to send. She merely requested that he mail it.

He has no restrictions on the quantity of battle pets and wants to battle the Starry Skies’ battle pets. Though it may come out as conceited, he appears to have acquired a slight advantage on the starry sky.

Su Ping is taken surreptitiously to the Astral Pet Store universe. Battle pets is the foundation of civilization and humanity in this universe.

Su Ping is an undergraduate whose body is frail. His mother Li Qingru, a former pet trainer, leaves him a pet store.

Su Ping is viewed as a good-for-nothing man, so he continues to demonstrate this point as the store’s popularity plummets once he becomes control. Su Ping, feeling quite sorry for himself, just so happens to get an offer through the system.

He chooses to use the system to improve both himself and his store, not considering the repercussions and only focusing on his flaws.

As he completes each job in turn, the system grants him access to small farming plots and other resources.

Astral Pet Store Chapter 128 Release Date

Similar to other Kuaikanmanhua, Astral Pet Shore is released on a weekly basis. According to that timeline, Astral Pet Store Chapter 128 should be available on December 4, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Chinese Standard Time.

Astral Pet Store Chapter 128 Trailer

Astral Pet Store Chapter 128 Plot

Chapter 126 of Astral Pet Store Starry Skies is ready for an intense battle against the powerful Asura Dragon.

As the chapter opens, the battle pets have been prepared and ready, emitting energy with ultimate grade 99 combat skill.

Readers are taken aback by the contest’s unexpected turn as they fight fiercely against over five war dogs that are more powerful than the titular Asura Dragon.

Another level of difficulty is added when Su Ping’s sister is made to sign a temporary contract alongside Skelly in order to be eligible for the challenging fight.

Starry Skies has to employ every resource at her disposal to get over the challenges that lie ahead and maintain a thrilling tone for the duration of the story.

As the plot develops, Astral Pet Store Chapter 126 deftly handles horrifying confrontations, crafty schemes, and unexpected partnerships.

Readers are drawn in by the plot’s intriguing journey because the characters face up against tough foes and unexpected roadblocks.

The web novel of the same name, which is the source of Astral Pet Store (sometimes called Super God Pet Shop), was written by Ancient Xi.

In the realm of fantasy and adventure manga, beasts are frequently kept as pets.

It’s the age of the monsters in this fantastical land. Your level of influence is reflected in the strength of your beast.

Every beast owner teaches their pet to become more powerful in order to gain respect and grow stronger.

A odd and enigmatic pet store opened up in the town’s alleyway one day. A girl who worked there professed to be God.

The pet shop was operated by Su Ping, the main character of the story, who breeds little animals into legendary creatures from antiquity.

The pet beast’s top ten hidden skills were even more powerful than the store’s overpowered guard dog.

According to the store, a low-level skeleton may eliminate a golden strike in just one attack.

After seeing it for themselves, the town’s citizens were all in a state of shock, even though at first they did not trust the shop’s promises.

The much awaited 52nd Global Elite League, staged in the Longjiang Base City Trials, opens Chapter 79. Amid the excitement the cheers in the air, the candidates are greeted.

The league then announces its rules; because there are so many candidates, the primaries are split up into 30 arenas at once. Next, the League ignites the energy shield that covers the arena plus the forcefield.

The Swarm Knockout is the first topic of discussion as the competition starts. The objective is straightforward: make it through the horde of ghostly butterflies, whose bite is enough to render a person paralyzed. There is a six-hour time limit.

Conversely, Zhou Yunchan, the Vice President from Jianlan College, stays by Ye Hao’s side to offer support and express his admiration for him.

Additionally, he asks Ye Hao if he would like to become a gold mentor at his school, but Ye Hao is just focused on the game.