The Main Character is the Villain Chapter 84 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When Valletta displays the sign or innocence that she was taken away by an individual in the past, Reindhart would become enraged.

She has never physically encountered anything like this in this life or any previous existence, despite the fact that things are a little confusing.

But first, let’s take a quick look back at the narrative. Sadly, as Valletta is a reborn person, she was duped by the slave who murdered her unimportant family.

The Yume Joshi clichés are all present, and they don’t really differ from other stories’ subject matter in any way.

However, I Failed to Throw the Villain Away, Chapter 84, will bring the necessary drama to the fantasy series.

The romance series only has minor, cosmetic alterations; everything else is much the same.

The male lead is hated and feared by others, but he behaves very immaturely around the female lead.

Thanks to the power of love and her attractiveness, the main character has complete control over him.

Lucius Peta has returned to In Toptoon’s Season 2 Chapter 60, the main character is the antagonist. People who haven’t read this manga or haven’t even heard of it ought to give it a shot.

It’s amazing how much the artwork has improved in season 2. ‘Lucius’, the main character, who is not stupid, will even win your approval. In this genre, he is the best MC available. The art and the females are the cherry on top.

We witnessed Lucius’s close encounter wit the most beautiful dragon, “Artis,” in Chapter 59. After taking a quick glance at the release date, let’s go over a summary of the story’s events thus far.

Readers are eagerly awaiting Chapter 62 of The Main Character is the Villain. The close bond between Lucius and Artis has been there for a minimum of three chapters.

Readers’ hearts have been won over by this dragon, and it appears that more plot will be added to the story. I really suggest checking out this manhwa for everyone who hasn’t already.

It’s amazing how much better Season 2’s graphics have become. You will grow to respect Lucius, the primary character, because he is not a moron. He really is the best MC in this kind of story and genre.

The Main Character is the Villain Chapter 84 Release Date

The Villain is the Main Character Soon, Chapter 84 will be available on screens, capping the excited anticipation of The new chapter of the Villain is The Main Character. The antagonist is the primary figure. On December 6, 2023, this week marks the release of Chapter 84.

The Main Character is the Villain Chapter 84 Trailer

The Main Character is the Villain Chapter 84 Plot

I woke up one morning to find that I was a character within an ero game! I’m not an idiot anymore, and being around me is no longer annoying or silly.

Now that the original Lucius has become an even more evil villain, the beginning of his action-comic dream harem has arrived.

Now that he has this realization, he worries that his evil nature might hurt her.

The protagonist one the game and one of his childhood friends, Yoo Seo-yeon, is brutalized by Lee Jin-woo in a disturbing dream that wakes him up.

Yoo Seo-yeon is confused and angered because he refuses to acknowledge her efforts to tell him how strange she is.

Lee Jin-woo stays away from Yoo Seo-yeon and doesn’t communicate with her in any way out of self-defense. She stays far enough away from her to be safe. He is able to manage his anger and appetites with the use of medication and meditation.

While the game is being played, Lee Jin-woo receives a message from Kim Ji-hyun, the second character and his boyhood buddy, inviting him to a café for a very important talk.

Gu Change, the main character in “I Am the Fated Villain,” has a contentious and perplexing conversation in Chapter 115.

However, things takes a dramatic turn once Jiang Yang abruptly disappears, leaving everyone perplexed and uneasy.

The conversation highlights issues of betrayal, fate, and the struggle to uphold the palace of ancestral humanity, suggesting that Gu Change is dealing with the aftermath of a momentous event involving someone she refers to as mankind’s ancestor.

Gu Changge begins to realize that their ancestors may not have regarded them with an identical consistency, even though he still feels a strong sense of constancy to the majestic, royal domesticity that people picked up.

Gu Changge’s life is in danger, and the person in front of him acknowledges that he used To Change as a tool and threw him away once the weight increases were unnecessary.

At the heart of all this chaos is the story’s protagonist, Jiang Yang, who battles both internal struggle and destiny.

The sky was clearing, but it still appears, leaving one to wonder if Jiang Yang has finished anything crucial.

The lovely undying, the story’s contemporary figure, closes up and assumes a crucial part. The introduction of a skilled puppet into the more sacred area intensifies the tension and sensation of danger.

When he gets home, a mixture of surprise and joy greets him. The narrative addresses themes of retribution and heightened conflict as characters such as YaoYao convey their feelings of anguish.