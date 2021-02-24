From Batman to Wonder Woman: DC Comics presents 11 new series coming in 2021

On Friday, February 19, the annual ComicsPRO event was broadcast, where the new projects planned for the current year are presented, and among the personalities there was Nancy Spears, vice president of the sales and revenue section DC Comics, which announced the release of 11 new series.

Speaking of a big project concerning the realization of number variant cover in fact, Spears has anticipated the arrival of the many volumes that will be dedicated to celebrate the 80 years of Wonder Woman, as well as new titles for Superman and Batman, up to the surprising Crush and Lobo and Nubia and the Amazons.

Confirming several changes made to the variant cover initiative that allowed even smaller retailers to sell custom copies, Spears announced that DC will participate in the Free Comic Book Day organized for May 1st 2021. Below is the complete list of the series announced:

Deathstroke Inc.

the sequel to Harley Quinn Animated Series

different numbers to celebrate Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary

Elseworld

a paper with the working title DC Vampires

Robin and Batman

Joker: A Puzzle Box

The Legend of Batman

Crush and Lobo

Nubia and the Amazons

DC Middle Ages

Recall that DC Comics is back in the past with the announcement of Batman ’89 and Superman ’78, and we let you discover how Batman and Joker are also linked in the afterlife.