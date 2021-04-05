SAG Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘The Mother of the Blues’ lead widely distributed Actors Guild Awards

The actors have already rendered a verdict and have chosen their favorite performers of the year. Last night the brief ceremony of the SAG Awards was held, the awards of the Guild of screen actors that, each year, reward the best in front of the cameras both in film and on television.

As usual (it is not that the structure allows the “sweeping”), we find ourselves with a few prizes widely distributed among the big suspects of the award season. There we have on television both ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘The Crown’ being the most awarded in categories that also remembered ‘Gambit de dama’ and ‘Ozark’.

In cinema perhaps more surprising (and not much) the doublet to the two protagonists of ‘The mother of the blues’, including the posthumous award to Chadwick Boseman having to compete with Hopkins or Oldman.

Cinema Categories

Best Cast in a Movie

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Movie

Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of Metal’)

Chadwick Boseman (‘The Mother of the Blues’)

Anthony Hopkins (‘The Father’)

Gary Oldman (‘Mank’)

Steven Yeun (‘Minari’ ‘)

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Movie

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Movie

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Movie

The best stunt team in a movie

TV categories

Best Cast in a Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark ‘

‘ Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’

Josh O’Connor, ‘The Crown’

Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’

Rege-Jean Page, ‘The Bridgertons’

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, ‘The Crown’

Olivia Colman, ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin, ‘The Crown’

Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’

Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, ‘The Great’

Dan Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Eugene Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’

Ramy Youssef, ‘Ramy’

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, ‘Dead to Me’

Linda Cardellini, ‘Dead to Me’

Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’

Annie Murphy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Catherine O’Hara, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Best Stunt Crew in a Drama or Comedy Series