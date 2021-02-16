Gotoubun no Hanayome Announces Collaboration With A Candy Line

On the official site for the animated adaptation of Gotoubun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ), a collaboration between the second season of the project and the Hi-Chew sweets from the Morinaga company was announced .

The collaboration will occur between February 16 and April 15 of this year and includes a special raffle.

Ichika Nakano – Tangerine flavor.

Nino Nakano – Grape flavor.

Miku Nakano – Lemon flavor.

Yotsuba Nakano – Apple flavor.

Itsuki Nakano – Strawberry flavor.

Those interested must purchase the campaign’s target products (invest more than 200 yen, that is, about two dollars) and register their receipts to participate in the different products’ raffle. The jackpot (with only 50 winners) includes an alarm clock with lines of dialogue from all five quintuplets.

Other awards include acrylic stands (with only 100 winners) featuring each of the quintuplets with their signature product. The final prize is a t-shirt (with only 200 winners) with a printed illustration of the collaboration.

Meanwhile, Negi Haruba published Gotoubun no Hanayome sleeve in the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine publisher Kodansha between August 2017 and February 2020. The collected publishing the work in a total of fourteen volumes and in April 2020 began Color reprint of the piece directly in volume format, with the tenth released on January 15.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by Tezuka Productions studios, under Satoshi Kuwabara’s direction and released in January 2019. A second season is multiplied by Bibury Animation Studios and is currently on air.

Synopsis of Gotoubun no Hanayome

One day, low high school student Fuutarou Uesugi receives a job as a tutor with excellent pay. A perfect opportunity to make money, right? Well, it turns out that her mentee is her classmate!

And it will teach not only her but also her four sisters! Yes! They are quintuplets! They are all beautiful, but unlike their appearances, their attitudes are completely different.

Will Fuutarou be able to make the Nakano quintuplets successfully graduate from high school? Will you fall in love with any of them?