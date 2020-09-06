Fortnite vs Google: the archiving request comes from Mountain View

Share it:

While the controversy between Epic Games and Apple continues without significant news, in the last few hours something very interesting has happened on the part of Google, company that decided to request archiving for the case Fortnite Royal Battle.

According to what has been written in the last legal documents published online, this request would in no way entail the return of Fortnite on the Google Play Store, but would simply return the situation to how it was before the debut of the app on the official Android store. The Mountain View giant has in fact decided to abandon the war with the creators and confirming that it has a much more open mentality than Apple and thanks to which even those who want to bring their apps outside the Google Play Store can do it without problems. The documents also invite Epic to take agreements with hardware manufacturers main to make sure that its digital store can be among the apps pre-installed on certain devices.

In short, it is likely that the dispute with Google will soon come to an end, but the one concerning Apple could continue for a long time.

We remind you that on our pages you will find a practical guide on how to install Fortnite on Android without going through the Google Play Store.