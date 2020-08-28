Fortnite: how to eliminate Doctor Doom in the Doom domain

Share it:

With the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 New areas of the map have arrived and, with them, some dangerous Marvel-themed bosses to take out. Here’s how to go about completing the weekly challenge that requires you to eliminate Doctor Doom in the Doom Domain.

Although the description of the challenge may be scary, in reality it is a rather simple task, especially if we consider that we are talking about a group challenge, which can be completed by any member of a team. All that needs to be done is to visit the Doom Domain, a point of interest that corresponds to the old one Pacific Park, now the territory of the dangerous Marvel villain. The objective of the challenge is to eliminate the boss three times (in three different games), without the need to collect the drops. So arm yourself with patience and try to land in this new area of ​​the map over and over again until you manage to take out Doctor Doom.

Remember that the enemies controlled by the Artificial Intelligence do not appear in the Team Brawl and it is therefore mandatory to complete the challenge in one of the classic modes: Single, Couples The Teams.

