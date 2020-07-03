Fortnite doesn't work today, why is the game offline?

Share it:

If you are a particularly early morning player of Fortnite you will no doubt have noticed that the game is not working right now, the servers are offline and no mode can be accessed. What is going on?

Don't worry, it is only a maintenance operation communicated by Epic Games with rather limited time and for this reason many players were not actually aware of it. Fortnite Battle Royale, Save the World and Creative Mode I'm offline Thursday 2 July from 08:00 in the morning Italian time and presumably for about two hours, unless there are any delays due to technical unexpected events.

The game should return online around 10:00, when the servers are restored it will therefore be possible to have fun with Fortnite again, without the need to install a new update as maintenance does not seem to be linked to the usual weekly update, the latter already published on Tuesday.

It is not excluded that the maintenance may serve to prepare the ground for the arrival of Captain America, the Marvel character should debut according to the usual well-informed in time for the 4th of July party, with a complete costume consisting of skin, shield (back) and collection tool.